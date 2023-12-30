Central Bank of Türkiye Continues Reserve Buildup Strategy for 2024

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) has declared its intent to maintain its reserve buildup strategy for 2024, continuing the growth trend of its global foreign currency reserves. This strategy is vital for effective monetary policy and financial stability. As part of this strategy, the bank aims to increase the share of lira deposits in the banking system to 50%.

Monetary Tightening and Reserve Buildup

Following the May elections, the CBRT shifted from an easing policy to aggressive monetary tightening. This move aims to combat soaring inflation, diminish trade deficits, rebuild foreign exchange reserves, and stabilize the Turkish lira. Since June, the bank has elevated its one-week repo rate by 3,400 basis points and intends to conclude the tightening cycle soon. The central bank also plans to persist swaps with banks for liquidity control but anticipates a gradual reduction in these transactions.

Decline in KKM and Inflation Targets

The CBRT is striving to sustain the decrease in the government-backed scheme (KKM) that guards lira deposits against foreign exchange depreciation. This scheme had peaked at over TL 3.4 trillion in August but has since dropped to TL 2.68 trillion by December. The central bank plans to maintain an open market operations portfolio size of TL 200 billion in 2024 and will continue quantitative tightening and further simplification of the macroprudential framework. It reiterates its medium-term inflation target of 5% and has no foreign exchange target level. Inflation is projected to peak at 70-75% in May and then fall to around 36% by the end of the year.

Efficient Communication and Global Influence

The Monetary Policy Committee plans to meet 12 times in 2024 and will deploy liquidity management tools to ensure the efficiency of the monetary transmission mechanism. The CBRT is also focused on maintaining effective communication with international organizations and stakeholders, aiming to extend its global influence.

