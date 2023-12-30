en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Central Bank of Türkiye Continues Reserve Buildup Strategy for 2024

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:15 am EST
Central Bank of Türkiye Continues Reserve Buildup Strategy for 2024

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) has declared its intent to maintain its reserve buildup strategy for 2024, continuing the growth trend of its global foreign currency reserves. This strategy is vital for effective monetary policy and financial stability. As part of this strategy, the bank aims to increase the share of lira deposits in the banking system to 50%.

Monetary Tightening and Reserve Buildup

Following the May elections, the CBRT shifted from an easing policy to aggressive monetary tightening. This move aims to combat soaring inflation, diminish trade deficits, rebuild foreign exchange reserves, and stabilize the Turkish lira. Since June, the bank has elevated its one-week repo rate by 3,400 basis points and intends to conclude the tightening cycle soon. The central bank also plans to persist swaps with banks for liquidity control but anticipates a gradual reduction in these transactions.

(Read Also: Turkey Central Bank to Persist with Reserve Buildup Strategy in 2024)

Decline in KKM and Inflation Targets

The CBRT is striving to sustain the decrease in the government-backed scheme (KKM) that guards lira deposits against foreign exchange depreciation. This scheme had peaked at over TL 3.4 trillion in August but has since dropped to TL 2.68 trillion by December. The central bank plans to maintain an open market operations portfolio size of TL 200 billion in 2024 and will continue quantitative tightening and further simplification of the macroprudential framework. It reiterates its medium-term inflation target of 5% and has no foreign exchange target level. Inflation is projected to peak at 70-75% in May and then fall to around 36% by the end of the year.

(Read Also: CBRT to Continue Increasing International Foreign Currency Reserves in 2024)

Efficient Communication and Global Influence

The Monetary Policy Committee plans to meet 12 times in 2024 and will deploy liquidity management tools to ensure the efficiency of the monetary transmission mechanism. The CBRT is also focused on maintaining effective communication with international organizations and stakeholders, aiming to extend its global influence.

Read More

0
Business Economy Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Challenging Times Inspire Innovation: MalawiNews Introduces e-Paper Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By Saboor Bayat

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Conc ...
@Business · 11 mins
Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Conc ...
heart comment 0
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
3 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
3 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
6 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
10 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
11 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
11 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
11 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
13 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
14 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
11 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app