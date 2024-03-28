Bursa's Ulu Mosque Illuminates Ramadan Nights: 'Good Morals Lead to Heaven' Mahya Tradition Resurfaces

In a city where history and spirituality intertwine, the Ulu Mosque in Bursa, Türkiye, becomes a beacon of hope and guidance during the holy month of Ramadan. This year, under the gleam of the crescent moon, the mosque's minarets are adorned with the mahya, an age-old tradition that spells out 'Good morals lead to heaven' in luminous letters, drawing the eyes and hearts of believers and visitors alike.

Historical Significance and Revival

The mahya tradition, deeply rooted in Turkish Islamic art, dates back to the early 17th century, originating at the Blue Mosque during Sultan Ahmet I's reign. It is more than just an artistic display; it is a spiritual message stretched between the heavens, serving as a reminder of the virtues of good morals and the consciousness of the afterlife during Ramadan. This year's theme, chosen by the Presidency of Religious Affairs, reflects a deep-seated belief in the afterlife and the moral compass guiding humanity towards it. Under the guidance of Kahraman Yıldız, the tradition lives on, bridging centuries of Islamic devotion with the present.

A Symbol of Unity and Enlightenment

The mahya serves not only as a cultural artifact but also as a symbol of unity and enlightenment, casting a soft glow over the worshippers and passersby, inviting them to reflect on the essence of Ramadan. It underscores the communal spirit of the holy month, encouraging a collective consciousness towards living a life of virtue. The preparation of the mahya lights, a meticulous process carried out by a dedicated team in Istanbul, highlights the commitment to preserving this unique form of expression, ensuring its message resonates with all who gaze upon it.

Implications and Reflections

The revival of the mahya at the Ulu Mosque this Ramadan is not just a nod to tradition but a vibrant reminder of the enduring power of faith and good morals in guiding society. As these messages illuminate the night sky, they invite individuals to pause and reflect on their journey towards spiritual enlightenment. The continuation of this practice symbolizes a bridge between the past and the present, emphasizing the timeless relevance of its message in today's world. As the lights flicker in the night, they echo the enduring hope for a world guided by the principles of peace, solidarity, and good morals.