Beykoz Glass Museum Showcases Unique Mamluk Lamp, Gift to Ottomans Post-Gallipoli Victory

Nestled within the restored former stables of Abraham Pasha Grove, the Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum, opened by the Directorate of National Palaces, showcases the world's only Mamluk lamp. This masterpiece, unrivaled in its uniqueness and alongside an array of Turkish glassware, draws thousands of daily visitors, highlighting the rich cultural exchange between the Mamluk and Ottoman empires.

Historical Significance and Unrivaled Craftsmanship

Providing information about the lamps in the museum, Akile Çelik, the head of the directorate's Palaces, Mansions and Pavilions Department for the city's Anatolian side, stated: "After every victory won by the Ottoman state against the West, Mamluk rulers adopted the tradition of sending gifts to the Ottoman ruler. The lamp, in the shape of a goblet, which belongs to the Mamluks, is unique due to its form. No other example like this has ever been found in the world." Moreover, visitors are showing intense interest in the 700-year-old lamp sent by Mamluk ruler An-Nasir Hasan to Orhan Ghazi, the second sultan of the Ottoman Empire after the conquest of Gallipoli.

The Legacy of Abraham Pasha and Museum's Collection

The Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum takes its name from the Beykoz Glass and Crystal Factory, which was the most important glass factory of its period established in this neighborhood during the Ottoman era. The historic building of the museum was constructed by Abraham Pasha, who was the gatekeeper of Egypt's Khedive Ismail Pasha and was raised to the rank of vizier by Sultan Abdulaziz. "The historical building of our museum consists of a farmhouse built by Abraham Pasha. Later, these areas were purchased from him during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid and made public," Çelik elaborated on the museum's origins.

Visitor Engagement and Educational Workshops

Expressing satisfaction with the visitor density at the Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum, Akile Çelik said: "Inside our museum, the most valuable and beautiful glass works belonging to the national palaces are exhibited. In 2023, 150,000 people visited our museum. Especially on weekends, our visitors show intense interest. After visiting the museum, we have a glass workshop that everyone can attend." She further highlighted the educational aspect of the museum, offering insights into the history and craftsmanship of glassmaking.

The Mamluk lamp, adorned with verses from the Nur Surah, stands as a testament to the intricate artistry and cultural significance of such historical artifacts. Its presence in the Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum not only enriches the collection but also serves as a bridge connecting past and present, inviting reflection on the shared histories and artistic heritage of the Ottoman and Mamluk civilizations.