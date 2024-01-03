en English
Russia

Antalya Records Tourism Boost with Surge in Russian Visitors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Antalya Records Tourism Boost with Surge in Russian Visitors

In 2023, Antalya, the crown jewel of Turkey’s tourism industry, welcomed an impressive 15.7 million foreigners, marking its best year in tourism ever. Despite challenges such as earthquakes and global economic crises, the city experienced robust bookings, particularly after July 15. The significant influx of tourists from Europe, especially Germany and the United Kingdom, along with Russia, contributed to this record-breaking year.

Surge in Russian Tourists

Russian tourist arrivals topped the list with 3.46 million visitors marking a 14.1% increase compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the number of Russian visitors has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic figures of 2019, with a 38% shortfall. Nonetheless, Russia remains the most substantial foreign tourist market for Antalya.

Contributing Countries

Other countries that significantly contributed to Antalya’s tourism include Germany, which saw a 19% increase in tourists, reaching 3,363,510. The United Kingdom also contributed significantly to the tourist flow. Countries like the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Romania, Czech Republic, Israel, and Ukraine all ranked in the top ten for tourist flow to the region.

Overall Tourism Growth in Türkiye

Overall, foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye rose 10.82% year-over-year to a record high of 46.7 million in the first 11 months of the year. Tourism revenue climbed to a record high of nearly $46.3 billion in 2022, with income rising over 20% from a year ago to $42 billion in January-September.

However, despite the overall increase, the month of December 2023 saw a decline in Russian tourists in Antalya, with just over 60 thousand arriving, marking a 28.4% decrease compared to December 2022.

Russia Travel & Tourism Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

