Antakya's Antioch Greek Orthodox Church: Rising from the Rubble

On a chilling morning of February 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged the land of Antakya, historically known as Antioch, leaving an indelible scar on Turkey's rich cultural and religious tapestry. The tremors of the quake reached deep, toppling the centuries-old Antioch Greek Orthodox Church and claiming over 53,000 lives in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in Syria. A city that once stood as a melting pot of diverse cultures, home to Greeks, Romans, Arabs, and Ottoman Turks, was left in ruins, millions rendered homeless and its religious heritage severely tarnished.

Impact on the Local Christian Community

The catastrophe left a significant imprint on the local Christian community, leading to the loss of 63 lives and hundreds displaced. The toll on human life was paralleled by the destruction of their sacred place of worship. The once magnificent Antioch Greek Orthodox Church lay in ruins, its dome collapsed and walls riddled with cracks.

A Beacon of Unity in Ruins

The church, more than a religious landmark, was a symbol of unity and identity for the Greek Orthodox community. It served as a beacon of hope and resilience in a region that has seen the rise and fall of great empires. The loss of the church in the earthquake, therefore, was more than the destruction of a building—it was a blow to the very fabric of the community's identity.

Rebuilding the Antioch Greek Orthodox Church

Despite the devastation, the spirit of the Antakya community remains unbroken. Plans are underway to rebuild the Antioch Greek Orthodox Church, pending the outcome of a soil survey. Religious artifacts recovered from the rubble are being safeguarded by the Hatay Archeology Museum, testament to the community's resilience and commitment to preserving their heritage.

For Fadi Hurigil, head of the Greek Orthodox Church Foundation of Antakya, and other community members, the church's restoration represents a beacon of hope in these trying times. As the Christian population in Antakya dwindles, with only 20 of the pre-quake 370 Greek Orthodox families remaining, community leaders are rallying for the return of those who have left and the support of both Turkish authorities and international organizations in their quest to rebuild and rejuvenate the city and its community.