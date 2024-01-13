Ankara Municipality Paves the Way for Future Professions and Women’s Employment

In a progressive move to foster employment and adapt to the dynamic digital transformation, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality has staged a workshop under the umbrella of the ‘Employment Creation Project for the Professions of the Future’. This initiative is a part of the ‘Digital Transformation and New Format of Vocational Training in Local Governments’ program. The primary focus of this endeavor is to enhance job opportunities for women, in line with the municipality’s commitment to promote gender equality in the workspace.

Stakeholders Converge to Strategize Employment Initiatives

A myriad of stakeholders including metropolitan and district municipalities, NGOs, SMEs, chamber representatives, and national and international officials from across Turkey gathered to contribute to this critical dialogue. The Department of Culture and Social Affairs hosted the workshop, with an overarching goal to formulate a strategic roadmap that will guide the trajectory of future employment initiatives.

Workshop Highlights: Adapting to the Future

Key points of discussion revolved around the necessity to revamp vocational training to align with the changing demands and objectives of the future job market. The stakeholders recognized the need for improving trainee job placement, restructuring courses to reflect the digital advancements in future-oriented professions, and bolstering women’s employment.

Legal and Financial Considerations

Legal matters pertaining to the implementation of these initiatives also formed an integral part of the discussion. It’s worth noting that the project, which aims to enhance local workforce skills to match the digital and technological shifts in local government sectors, garners financial support from the European Union.