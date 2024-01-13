en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ankara Municipality Paves the Way for Future Professions and Women’s Employment

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Ankara Municipality Paves the Way for Future Professions and Women’s Employment

In a progressive move to foster employment and adapt to the dynamic digital transformation, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality has staged a workshop under the umbrella of the ‘Employment Creation Project for the Professions of the Future’. This initiative is a part of the ‘Digital Transformation and New Format of Vocational Training in Local Governments’ program. The primary focus of this endeavor is to enhance job opportunities for women, in line with the municipality’s commitment to promote gender equality in the workspace.

Stakeholders Converge to Strategize Employment Initiatives

A myriad of stakeholders including metropolitan and district municipalities, NGOs, SMEs, chamber representatives, and national and international officials from across Turkey gathered to contribute to this critical dialogue. The Department of Culture and Social Affairs hosted the workshop, with an overarching goal to formulate a strategic roadmap that will guide the trajectory of future employment initiatives.

Workshop Highlights: Adapting to the Future

Key points of discussion revolved around the necessity to revamp vocational training to align with the changing demands and objectives of the future job market. The stakeholders recognized the need for improving trainee job placement, restructuring courses to reflect the digital advancements in future-oriented professions, and bolstering women’s employment.

Legal and Financial Considerations

Legal matters pertaining to the implementation of these initiatives also formed an integral part of the discussion. It’s worth noting that the project, which aims to enhance local workforce skills to match the digital and technological shifts in local government sectors, garners financial support from the European Union.

0
Education Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
19 seconds ago
SeaWorld Orlando's 'Inside Look' Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation
In a move to bring park visitors in closer touch with marine life, SeaWorld Orlando has heralded the comeback of its annual ‘Inside Look’ program. This unique initiative, scheduled for the weekends of January 13-15 and January 20-21, allows guests to step behind the scenes of animal habitats and interact with members of the SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando's 'Inside Look' Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
11 mins ago
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Open House at Penn State Hazleton: A Gateway to Prospective Students
17 mins ago
Open House at Penn State Hazleton: A Gateway to Prospective Students
Penn State Professor to Lead Interdisciplinary Study on Gender and Ethnonationalism
8 mins ago
Penn State Professor to Lead Interdisciplinary Study on Gender and Ethnonationalism
Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated by ACKHSA in Silchar
9 mins ago
Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated by ACKHSA in Silchar
Lifology Foundation Presents 'India Intelligence Report' to CBSE
10 mins ago
Lifology Foundation Presents 'India Intelligence Report' to CBSE
Latest Headlines
World News
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
8 seconds
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
20 seconds
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
25 seconds
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
42 seconds
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
55 seconds
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
MUDECAS Basketball Tournament 2024: No Champion due to Winter Weather
1 min
MUDECAS Basketball Tournament 2024: No Champion due to Winter Weather
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
2 mins
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
2 mins
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
2 mins
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app