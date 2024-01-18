Ancient Clay Amphorae Unearthed in Turkish City of Amos

In a significant archaeological discovery, 10 well-preserved clay amphorae from the 2nd century BC were unearthed in the ancient city of Amos, located in Marmaris, Turkey. Led by associate professor Mehmet Gürbüzer, the excavation team stumbled upon these terracotta jars, traditionally used for storage, in what is perceived to be a dining area adjacent to the city's theater. This locale, known as 'Thermopolis' during the ancient era, likely functioned similarly to contemporary restaurants.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Secrets of Ancient Amos

The findings, backed by the Muğla Governorate, Marmaris Municipality, and Marmaris Chamber of Commerce, are part of a comprehensive five-year archaeological project that commenced in 2019. The amphorae, one of which is intact with the rest in fragments, were situated close to the surface, suffering minimal damage. This aspect hints at the possibility of future excavations shedding more light on the everyday life in ancient Amos.

The Impact on Local Culture and Tourism

Representatives from the Marmaris Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor of Marmaris welcomed the discovery, expressing optimism about its potential to enrich local tourism, culture, and art. The intact amphorae and low levels of damage are indicative of dining areas around the theater in the ancient city, with ongoing excavation works projected to reveal more about the true essence of the ancient city of Amos.