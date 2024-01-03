AJet Set to Soar: Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Granted Air Operator Certificate

The skies above Turkey are poised to welcome a new player as AJet, a low-cost airline fully owned by Turkish Airlines, has been granted an air operator certificate by the nation’s civilian aviation authority, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM). The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 2, 2024, and signals the culmination of a rigorous application process that AJet had to navigate in line with the Regulation on Commercial Air Transport Enterprises.

Clearance for Takeoff

The certificate that AJet has received is more than a mere paper validation. It is a testament to the airline’s adherence to the highest standards of safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. With this certificate in its possession, AJet is now authorized to commence air transport services, heralding its transition from a fledgling carrier to a fully operational player in the aviation market. The timing of this milestone aligns neatly with the beginning of the summer season of 2024, which is when AJet is expected to start its operations.

The Journey to Certification

Obtaining an air operator certificate is no small feat. It involves an exhaustive examination of an airline’s operational management and control systems. Every aspect, from staffing and equipment to maintenance facilities and safety protocols, is scrutinized in detail. The SHGM’s approval indicates that AJet has successfully met all these stringent criteria and is ready to take to the skies.

Propelling the Future of Aviation

The entry of AJet into the aviation sector is more than just the birth of a new airline. It’s a reflection of the dynamic growth and evolution of the aviation industry in Turkey. With its low-cost model, AJet is poised to democratize air travel, making it more accessible to a broader segment of the population. In doing so, it could potentially reshape the aviation landscape and set the stage for a new era of air travel in Turkey.