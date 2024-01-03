en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

AJet Set to Soar: Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Granted Air Operator Certificate

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
AJet Set to Soar: Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Granted Air Operator Certificate

The skies above Turkey are poised to welcome a new player as AJet, a low-cost airline fully owned by Turkish Airlines, has been granted an air operator certificate by the nation’s civilian aviation authority, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM). The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 2, 2024, and signals the culmination of a rigorous application process that AJet had to navigate in line with the Regulation on Commercial Air Transport Enterprises.

Clearance for Takeoff

The certificate that AJet has received is more than a mere paper validation. It is a testament to the airline’s adherence to the highest standards of safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. With this certificate in its possession, AJet is now authorized to commence air transport services, heralding its transition from a fledgling carrier to a fully operational player in the aviation market. The timing of this milestone aligns neatly with the beginning of the summer season of 2024, which is when AJet is expected to start its operations.

The Journey to Certification

Obtaining an air operator certificate is no small feat. It involves an exhaustive examination of an airline’s operational management and control systems. Every aspect, from staffing and equipment to maintenance facilities and safety protocols, is scrutinized in detail. The SHGM’s approval indicates that AJet has successfully met all these stringent criteria and is ready to take to the skies.

Propelling the Future of Aviation

The entry of AJet into the aviation sector is more than just the birth of a new airline. It’s a reflection of the dynamic growth and evolution of the aviation industry in Turkey. With its low-cost model, AJet is poised to democratize air travel, making it more accessible to a broader segment of the population. In doing so, it could potentially reshape the aviation landscape and set the stage for a new era of air travel in Turkey.

0
Aviation Business Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded

By BNN Correspondents

Ryanair Flights Dropped by Online Travel Agencies Amid Legal and Regulatory Pressure

By BNN Correspondents

London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend

By BNN Correspondents

Vietjet Upgrades Online Check-In Service and Fleet for Enhanced Travel Experience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Isr ...
@Aviation · 28 mins
Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Isr ...
heart comment 0
Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Disrupts Over 100 Flights

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Disrupts Over 100 Flights
Qatar’s Aviation Sector Soars to New Heights in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar's Aviation Sector Soars to New Heights in 2023
Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters
Reading Regional Airport Authority Acquires Two FBOs and Approves New Flight School

By BNN Correspondents

Reading Regional Airport Authority Acquires Two FBOs and Approves New Flight School
Latest Headlines
World News
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
39 seconds
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
42 seconds
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
54 seconds
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
56 seconds
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
59 seconds
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
1 min
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2 mins
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
2 mins
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
11 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
15 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
45 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app