Turkey

A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri

The urban landscape of Battalgazi District in Kayseri, Turkey, is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a collaborative effort between local government and residents. Approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, this project, which kicked off in January 2022, focuses not just on renovating individual residences, but overhauling the entire neighborhood.

Revitalizing Battalgazi District

As articulated by the Mayor of Melikgazi, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Palancioglu, this urban transformation is not confined to mere cosmetic upgrades. Instead, the project aims to enhance the quality of life for the residents, creating improved living centers. The initiative places a strong emphasis on citizen collaboration, ensuring that the changes meet the needs and expectations of the local community.

Completion of Phase One

The first phase of the transformation, which involved the demolition and reconstruction of residential structures, has been completed successfully. In a one-for-one exchange, 38 old houses were knocked down and 38 new flats were built. This ensured that the residents were not disadvantaged in the process, preserving the sense of community while upgrading the housing facilities.

Enhancing Infrastructure

But the urban renewal project goes beyond residential buildings. It includes the addition of new roads, parks, libraries, schools, health centers, and marketplaces. These improvements are expected to significantly enhance the living standards in the district, offering residents access to better public facilities and services.

Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

