Tunisian President Kais Saied Calls for Price Cuts, Boycotts Against Monopolies in Ramadan Speech

In a poignant address from the Zitouna mosque, Tunisian President Kais Saied called on citizens to combat price speculation and monopolies during Ramadan, emphasizing the spiritual essence of the month. Saied's speech, delivered on a Sunday evening, highlighted the importance of fasting, righteous behavior, and charity, aligning closely with Islamic teachings on self-restraint and community support.

Combating Economic Exploitation in the Spirit of Ramadan

President Saied's call for a reduction in prices and a boycott of those seeking to exploit the holy month for financial gain resonates deeply in Tunisia, where economic challenges have been exacerbated by global events. His message underscored the need for solidarity and support for the less fortunate, urging Tunisians to embody the principles of Ramadan through acts of kindness and resistance against greed.

Embracing Islamic Teachings on Righteousness and Self-discipline

Highlighting the essence of Ramadan, Saied reminded his audience that fasting extends beyond abstaining from food and drink; it's a commitment to living a life of righteousness, as prescribed in the Quran. The president's reference to Islamic scripture and teachings aimed to inspire a collective reflection on personal and societal behaviors, advocating for a month of spiritual renewal and moral accountability.

Advocacy for Palestine and a Call for Unity

In his address, President Saied also reiterated Tunisia's support for Palestine, praying for victory against oppression and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. This segment of his speech highlighted a broader vision of unity and resistance against injustice, reflecting Tunisia's longstanding position on the Palestinian issue.

As Ramadan commences, President Kais Saied's call for price reductions, a boycott on monopolies, and increased aid for the needy not only sets a tone of social and economic consciousness in Tunisia but also reiterates the nation's commitment to Islamic principles of justice and compassion. Saied's speech is a reminder of the powerful role of leadership in guiding societal actions towards collective well-being and integrity, especially during times of spiritual significance.