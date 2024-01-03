Tourism Flourishes in Tozeur, Tunisia: A 2023 Review

The year 2023 marked a year of rejuvenation for the governorate of Tozeur in Tunisia, as the region witnessed a remarkable upswing in tourism, according to the local tourism delegate, Adel Sbita. An impressive 28.7% increase in tourist arrivals was recorded, with hotels, residences, and guesthouses welcoming a total of 185,622 visitors from across the globe.

Unprecedented Growth in Overnight Stays

Not only did visitor numbers surge, but the region also saw an influx in overnight stays which soared by 22.3%. This brought the total to an astonishing 277,067. It’s clear that tourists are not only visiting Tozeur, they are choosing to spend extended time exploring and enjoying the region’s unique charm and attractions.

Domestic and International Markets Thrive

The boost in tourism was not restricted to international visitors. The domestic market too, flourished, with a significant rise in Tunisians choosing to holiday within their own country. This surge in domestic tourism is testament to the enduring allure of Tozeur’s natural and cultural heritage.

Internationally, tourist arrivals from specific countries exhibited remarkable growth. Algerian tourists led the pack with a staggering 117% increase, followed closely by Italians with a 110% rise. The British, French, and Germans were not far behind, with increases of 80%, 36%, and 28% respectively.

December 2023: A Month of Celebration

December 2023 was a particularly successful month for hotel occupancy, recording a 93% rate. This peaked during the final two weeks of the year when approximately 2,320 tourists chose to ring in the New Year in Tozeur’s hotels. The festive season certainly added a touch of magic to the region’s already enchanting landscape.

These figures from 2023 reflect the thriving tourism industry in the governorate of Tozeur, as international and domestic tourists alike are drawn to its unique blend of natural beauty, heritage, and hospitality.