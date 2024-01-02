Khemais Chammari, Tunisian Democratic Activist and Human Rights Defender, Dies at 81

The democratic landscape of Tunisia mourns the loss of Khemais Chammari, a steadfast beacon of human rights, who has passed away at 81. Remembered for his unwavering commitment to democratic principles, Chammari’s life was a unyielding testament to the struggle for human rights and democracy in Tunisia.

A Life Dedicated to Democracy

Chammari’s political career was a journey marked by his steadfast commitment to democratic principles. He served in the Tunisian House of Representatives for the Social Democratic Movement from 1994 to 1996. His political career also saw him serve as Tunisia’s ambassador to UNESCO between 2011 and 2013.

A Champion of Human Rights

Chammari was not just an influential political figure, but also a fervent advocate for human rights. He held significant positions such as Secretary General and Vice-President of the Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights, and was a founding member of the Arab Institute for Human Rights. His activism, however, came with its share of challenges. He faced imprisonment under the regimes of former presidents Habib Bourguiba and Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the cause.

Recognition and Legacy

Chammari’s contributions were recognized with several awards, including the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Tunisia, the ‘Prix International de la Commission Consultative Francaise des Droits de l’Homme’ in 1990, and the International Nuremberg Human Rights Award in 1997. His passing leaves a void in the landscape of Tunisian democracy and human rights advocacy. Yet, his legacy is sure to inspire future generations.