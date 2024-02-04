Fifth Mediterranean Water Forum Commences: Focus on Sustainable Water Use

The fifth session of the Mediterranean Water Forum has commenced in Tunis, Tunisia, with a focus on fostering moderation in the shared use of water resources. The forum, which will span from February 5 to 7, serves as a vital platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on water management issues in the Mediterranean region.

Ministerial Participation and Key Themes

Heading an official delegation is Caretaker Minister of Energy, Walid Fayad, representing Lebanon at the forum. Fayad will participate in a round table discussion with other ministers, shedding light on the 'Tunis Declaration', and opening a seminar that revolves around energy, food, water, and the environment.

Key issues under discussion at the forum include adaptation to climate change, integrated water resource management, technological innovation, and sustainable solutions for water management. These topics reflect the pressing concerns of the Mediterranean region and the broader global community.

Forum as A Crucial Platform

The forum serves as a crucial platform for decision-makers, experts, and practitioners from the Mediterranean countries. It provides an opportunity to discuss, debate, and propose solutions to the water management challenges in the region. The event aims to foster regional cooperation and promote sustainable water use and management practices.

Bilateral Meetings and Dialogues

Aside from the main event, the conference will also feature bilateral meetings between various ministers and officials. These meetings aim to further delve into the issues at hand and foster stronger relations between the participating countries. The outcomes of these discussions are expected to contribute significantly to the future of water resource management in the Mediterranean region.