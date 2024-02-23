Charting New Horizons: PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys Set Sail for Cultural Immersion in 2025

As the sun dips below the horizon, casting a golden hue over the calm sea, a new chapter in exploration is set to commence. PONANT, a leader in luxury expeditions, in collaboration with Smithsonian Journeys, announces an ambitious slate of 30 sailings for 2025. This partnership, now entering its fourth year, promises to redefine the very essence of travel, emphasizing immersive experiences that delve deep into the heart of local cultures, histories, cuisines, languages, environments, and wildlife across various global destinations.

Advertisment

A Voyage of Discovery and Understanding

Among the newly introduced itineraries is a captivating two-week voyage from Lisbon to the Canary Islands, a Mediterranean journey that weaves through the historic landscapes of Sicily, Sardinia, and Mallorca, and a Sicily circumnavigation with a poignant stop in Tunisia to explore the ancient Carthage archaeological site. These carefully curated expeditions are designed not just to visit places but to understand them, to connect with the soul of each destination through the guidance of onboard experts. These specialists, ranging from historians to naturalists, will provide insights that transform each voyage into a rich, educational journey.

Revisiting the Wonders of Our World

Advertisment

In addition to these new adventures, 2025 will see the return of popular voyages from the previous year, including the exploration of the Greek Islands, a seven-night itinerary from Panama to Costa Rica featuring an exclusive visit to the Punta Culebra Nature Center of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, and a Mediterranean Island Voyage. Each of these sailings has been selected for its unique ability to offer guests an unparalleled view into the destinations' heritage and natural beauty, accompanied by the expertise of Smithsonian Journeys experts who bring each location to life.

Embarking on a Journey of Global Citizenship

The partnership between PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys is more than a series of voyages; it's a commitment to inspiring guests to become global citizens through their travel experiences. This vision is encapsulated in the diverse range of itineraries offered for 2025, which not only promise adventure and discovery but also foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of our world. The collaboration ensures that travelers are not merely observers but active participants in a larger dialogue about culture, history, and the environment.

As we look forward to these sailings, it's clear that PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys are charting a course towards a new horizon of travel. One where exploration is not just about the places we visit but about the connections we make and the knowledge we gain. With each voyage, guests are invited to embark on a journey of discovery, understanding, and, ultimately, global citizenship.