Tuluá Mayor Enforces Curfew and Military Presence Amid City Unrest

On the night of Saturday, February 10, a complex public order situation unfolded in Tuluá, located an hour and a half from Cali. The incident involved the murder of a traffic agent, a severe attack on one of his colleagues, and the burning of several vehicles. In response, the mayor of the Valle del Cauca town, Gustavo Vélez, decreed restrictions on people's mobility.

A City in Turmoil

The local leader announced that they had made the decision to militarize the city and impose a curfew starting at 11 PM in their municipality. He mentioned receiving support from National Government institutions and regional support through Governor Dilian Francisca Toro, as well as from the Police and the Army. The local leader added that they now had state support and encouraged residents to support the authorities and provide information about any suspicious activities.

Tuluá Mayor Collaborates with Forces to Combat City Violence

Vélez remembered acknowledging the severe violence in the city attributed to criminal organizations in the area. He noted that these groups could be responsible for the threats he personally encountered. Consequently, they have begun cooperating with the Public Forces. He conveyed, "We are striving to bring back peace to our municipality. It's a challenging undertaking, and collective effort is essential. We inform the people of Tuluá that we are in sync with all institutions and will persist in combating criminality to reinstate order and authority," he said.

The situation escalated further as several vehicles were set ablaze, casting an eerie glow over the cityscape. The acrid smell of smoke filled the air, adding to the palpable sense of unease that had enveloped Tuluá.

Top Leader of La Inmaculada Gang Arrested Over Weekend

Over the weekend, Mauricio Marín Silva, alias Nacho, accused of being the top criminal leader of La Inmaculada gang, was arrested. The gang is implicated in extortions, targeted homicides, drug trafficking, money laundering, and allegedly behind threats against the mayor.

"The accused criminal was evading authorities; in fact, the investigation revealed that alias Nacho used minors as lookouts to elude operational actions against him," authorities reported following his capture.