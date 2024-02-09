Tullie House Museum Presents: A February Half-Term Extravaganza

As the Tullie House Museum temporarily closes its doors for a £4.5m refurbishment, the spirit of discovery and learning finds new homes across various locations during the February half-term. From the 10th to the 18th of February, families can immerse themselves in a range of engaging activities, from celebrating the Lunar New Year at Carlisle Library to embracing their inner Victorians at the Assembly Room in the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre.

A Trove of Timeless Treasures

Timeless tales and traditions are yours to explore at Carlisle Library, where the Lunar New Year will be celebrated on the 11th of February. Families can come together to learn about the rich cultural heritage of this vibrant festival, engaging in captivating storytelling sessions and hands-on craft workshops.

For those with a penchant for the great outdoors, Watchtree Nature Reserve offers an idyllic setting for family bonding and adventure. The reserve will host a series of outdoor activities, inviting children and parents alike to connect with nature and forge lasting memories.

Step back in time as the Assembly Room in the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre transforms into a Victorian haven for budding history enthusiasts. On the 13th and 14th of February, families can indulge in Victorian Dress Up & Crafts, donning period attire and immersing themselves in the artistry of yesteryear.

Sports fans will be delighted to hear that Carlisle United Crafts will also be hosted at the Assembly Room, offering children the chance to showcase their creativity and support for the local football club.

A Flourishing Alliance

Sarah Forster, learning and engagement manager at Tullie House Museum, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the participating venues, stating, "We are thrilled to continue offering events during our temporary closure, and we are incredibly grateful to our hosting venues for their support."

This collaborative effort not only ensures that the museum's mission to engage, inspire, and educate remains uninterrupted, but it also fosters a sense of community and shared passion for the arts and culture.

Endless Exploration

In addition to the aforementioned activities, families can embark on the Family Explorer Trails, which run from the 10th to the 18th of February. These trails offer a fun and interactive way to delve into local history, with children and parents working together to solve clues and uncover hidden treasures.

The Aliens Space Travel art workshop on the 13th of February invites children aged 5 and up to let their imaginations soar, while Clay Day on the 15th offers a hands-on experience in creating unique sculptures. The Anglo Saxon Brooches workshop on the 14th and Toys and Games of the Past on the 16th are sure to captivate history buffs of all ages.

Most activities are free, with donations welcome to cover the cost of materials. As the Tullie House Museum undergoes its transformation, the spirit of exploration and learning continues to thrive, thanks to the dedication and collaboration of various local venues.

With a rich tapestry of activities on offer, the February half-term promises to be a time of enchantment, discovery, and unity for families across the region. The Tullie House Museum's temporary closure may have shifted the stage, but the show goes on, painting a vibrant picture of resilience, community, and a shared love for the arts and culture.