As the world grapples with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the specter of a new Cold War, a recent interview between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin has ignited controversy. The interview, conducted in Moscow, saw Carlson failing to challenge Putin's narrative on the war in Ukraine, instead appearing to support it. This has led some to question Carlson's actions during a time of conflict and their relation to the Cold War era.

Advertisment

A Chilling Echo of the Past

The Cold War, a global conflict that took place over three decades ago, was characterized by the tense relationship between the world's superpowers, namely the US and the Soviet Union. Despite the absence of direct military confrontation, the threat of nuclear war was imminent, and smaller proxy wars were waged around the world. The conflict was not only between East and West, as the Soviet Union and China, despite sharing a common political goal, were also in conflict due to their shared border. In response to the threat of invasion, preparation was seen as the only viable course of action by those in power.

Fast forward to today, and the US Navy is facing challenges reminiscent of the Cold War era. As China erodes the US's technological lead, the need for updates to naval systems and warships is becoming increasingly urgent. Lessons can be drawn from the tenure of Ambassador J. William Middendorf II as Secretary of the Navy from 1974 to 1977. During Middendorf's tenure, he focused on strengthening naval personnel by expanding opportunities for women, instituting awards for top-performing engineering teams, and improving the quality of life for sailors during the transition to an all-volunteer force. He also oversaw a major modernization program that brought forward next-generation naval systems and warships, including the AEGIS radar and battle management system, Ohio-class nuclear missile submarines, and F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Advertisment

The Rise of 'Moscow Syndrome'

Putin's justifications for the war in Ukraine, including the claim that Russian history is identical to Ukrainian history, have been widely criticized as false. Carlson's decision to travel to Moscow and his failure to confront Putin's falsehoods have contributed to Moscow's disinformation campaign, raising concerns about the rise of a new psychological disorder known as 'Moscow Syndrome'. This disorder is characterized by individuals appearing to support or enable Putin's actions.

Middendorf's success during his time as Secretary of the Navy was driven by his clear understanding of the Soviet threat and a willingness to act on that knowledge. The same approach is needed today in the 'New Cold War' with China. The global conflict of the past may be over, but the lessons learned during that time are still relevant today. As the world navigates the challenges of the present, it is essential to remember the past and learn from it.

Advertisment

Decolonizing the Cold War Narrative

The Internationalism of the Decolonizing World in the Cold War is the focus of a call for submissions for a workshop and special thematic issue by The Global Sixties: An Interdisciplinary Journal. The focus is on decolonizing or newly independent states and related actors as the makers and breakers of the Cold War world order, emphasizing their agency in defining and shaping various ideologies. Topics of interest include anti-imperialist networks, south-south diplomacy, biographical studies, revolutionary organizations, women's organizations, and non-Soviet communisms, among others.

The workshop will take place on June 5-6, 2024, at the Geneva Graduate Institute, providing an opportunity for scholars to come together and explore this important and often overlooked aspect of Cold War history. By examining the role of decolonizing states in shaping the Cold War world order, this workshop aims to challenge traditional narratives and provide a more nuanced understanding of this critical period in global history.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of the present, it is essential to remember the lessons of the past. The Cold War may be over, but its legacy continues to shape the world today. By examining the role of decolonizing states in shaping the Cold War world order and learning from the successes and failures of the past, we can navigate the challenges of the present with greater wisdom and foresight.

The controversy surrounding Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin serves as a reminder of the importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions. By challenging false narratives and standing up for the truth, we can work towards a more just and equitable world. As the US Navy faces challenges reminiscent of the Cold War era, it is essential to remember the lessons learned during that time and apply them to the present. By strengthening naval personnel and modernizing naval systems and warships, we can ensure that the US remains a strong and vital force in the world.