Trusham's Cridford Inn: A Community's Labor of Love Restores Historic Thatched Roof

In the quaint village of Trusham, Devon, a historical gem dating back to 825 AD has undergone essential roof repairs. The Cridford Inn, a beloved local establishment, faced the pressing need to restore its thatched roof when Paul and Ness Moir took ownership in 2018.

A Community's Labor of Love

The Moirs, determined to preserve the Inn's rich heritage, turned to the Trusham community for support. With an outpouring of generosity, the locals rallied together to raise funds through a series of events and individual initiatives.

An all-day music event, quiz nights, bingo games, and even Christmas card sales contributed to the cause. The collective efforts amassed a total of £3,000, a significant portion of the overall £6,100 cost for the repair work.

The roof, now adorned with a new ridge, has been meticulously tidied up, extending its lifespan by five to ten years. The transformation not only preserves the Inn's charm but also secures its place as a cornerstone of Trusham's cultural landscape.

A Heartfelt Thank You

Paul and Ness Moir expressed their deep gratitude towards the community for their unwavering support. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness shown by our customers and the local community," they shared.

Their sentiments echo the spirit of unity and camaraderie that pervades Trusham. The successful renovation of The Cridford Inn serves as a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring bond between a community and its heritage.

A New Chapter Begins

As The Cridford Inn enters a new chapter, the renovated roof stands as a symbol of resilience and continuity. The Inn's legacy, spanning over twelve centuries, remains intact, thanks to the dedication of the Moirs and the Trusham community.

The Cridford Inn continues to welcome patrons with open arms, offering a warm embrace of history, tradition, and community spirit. The recent renovation is not merely a triumph of preservation; it is a celebration of the enduring relationship between people and the places they hold dear.

In Trusham, the story of The Cridford Inn serves as a reminder that heritage is not merely a relic of the past, but a living, breathing testament to the power of community and the indomitable human spirit.

As the Inn's thatched roof weathers the storms of time, the spirit of Trusham continues to shine, illuminating the path towards a future rooted in history and nurtured by the collective heart of its people.