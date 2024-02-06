Trkiye, India, and Qatar Announced as Guests of Honor at 2024 World Governments Summit in Dubai

In an anticipatory move towards fostering global development and cooperation, Trkiye, India, and Qatar have been declared guests of honor at the forthcoming 2024 World Governments Summit (WGS). Scheduled to take place in Dubai from February 12 to 14, the summit bears the apt theme: 'Shaping Future Governments.'

Gathering of Global Leaders

Under the global spotlight, the WGS will host over 25 heads of government and state. Among the esteemed attendees are President of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. This high-profile assembly aims to facilitate the exchange of successful governmental practices and developmental strategies among attending nations and leaders.

Platform for International Cooperation

The event is expected to draw the participation of more than 85 international and regional organizations, with a projected total attendance of approximately 4,000. The summit aims to serve as a platform for international cooperation and experience exchange to foster societal progress. It provides a forum for world leaders and government officials to discuss and shape the future.

Advancing Global Prosperity

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation, underscored the strategic partnerships between the UAE and the honored countries. He emphasized the summit's instrumental role in advancing global prosperity and addressing pressing issues. The WGS will delve into six main themes and include 15 global forums. It will facilitate 110 interactive dialogues and feature over 200 speakers, including presidents and ministers. Additionally, 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions will convene over 300 ministers.