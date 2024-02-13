Triumph of Unity: 'Ahlan Modi' Event Overcomes Inclement Weather

Inclement weather forces 'Ahlan Modi' event to scale down, yet the spirit of Indian culture and unity remains unshaken.

A Triumph of Unity Amid Adverse Conditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly anticipated 'Ahlan Modi' gathering in Abu Dhabi, originally expected to host 80,000 attendees, was forced to scale down its participation strength to 35,000 due to adverse weather conditions in the UAE. Despite the challenges, the resilience of the Indian community shone through as approximately 45,000 people ultimately attended the event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

A Warm Welcome from the UAE

Upon his arrival in the UAE, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Their meeting symbolized the strong and harmonious relationship between India and the UAE. The 'Ahlan Modi' event, one of the largest diaspora gatherings for Prime Minister Modi, showcased the rich cultural heritage of India, featuring performances such as Kathak, Garba, Rajasthani folk dances, Haryanvi dance, and classical renditions of Vande Mataram.

Embracing Diversity and Unity

In true testament to the diversity of the Indian community, the audience was a melting pot of expatriates dressed in creative attire, all eager to participate in the event. Prime Minister Modi delivered his address in Hindi, weaving in phrases from various Indian languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and even Arabic, much to the delight of the audience. The event, initially scaled down due to inclement weather, attracted a large number of Indian school students seeking motivational lessons from their Prime Minister.

Despite the reduced capacity, the 'Ahlan Modi' event proved to be a resounding success. More than 500 buses were in operation, and over 1,000 volunteers were present to ensure the smooth running of the event. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed that 45,000 people attended the public event, demonstrating the enduring spirit of unity and resilience of the Indian community in the face of adversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the UAE also included the inauguration of the largest Hindu temple in the country, further emphasizing the shared values of harmony, peace, and tolerance between India and the UAE. The 'Ahlan Modi' event, a true celebration of Indian culture, will undoubtedly be remembered as a triumph of unity and resilience in the face of adversity.