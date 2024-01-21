WASA Announces Scheduled Water Interruption in North East Trinidad

Imagine waking up on a Tuesday morning to find your faucets running dry. This is the situation residents of North East Trinidad will have to navigate on January 23, 2024. The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced an interruption in water supply scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The interruption is due to planned maintenance by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) that will affect the electricity supply to the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant.

Areas to Bear the Brunt

Several localities will feel the effects of this water disruption. The areas include Sangre Grande (Town), Sangre Chiquito, Manzanilla, Coalmine, Guaico/Guaico Tamana, Malabar Phases 1, 3, and 4, Tumpuna Road, San Rafael, Brazil, La Horquetta, Carapo/O'Meara Road, Signature Park/Mausica Road, Maloney Gardens, Five Rivers, Millennium Park, Sunrise Park, and Golden Grove Road. Residents in these areas are advised to store water in advance to avoid inconvenience.

WASA's Contingency Plan

WASA has shown foresight in managing the situation. Recognizing that the water outage may cause inconvenience to residents, the authority has indicated that a limited truck-borne water service will be available during the period of the interruption. Residents can request this service as a stopgap measure until the regular water supply is restored.

Impact of the Interruption

This water supply interruption is not merely an inconvenience; it's a disruption to the daily lives of residents. Water is vital for daily chores, from cooking and cleaning to personal hygiene. Schools, businesses, and public services in the affected areas will also experience the impact. The interruption underlines the importance of water as a resource and the need for efficient and reliable utility services.