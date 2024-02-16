Trinidad and Tobago Villages Vie for UN Best Tourism Village 2024

In a move designed to spotlight the rich tapestry of rural life, the Ministry of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago has thrown open the doors for its villages to step onto the global stage. As the clock ticks toward the submission deadline of March 1, 2024, the nation's quaint, culture-rich villages are being beckoned to apply for the prestigious title of the UN Best Tourism Village 2024. This initiative, led by the United Nations' World Tourism Organization, seeks not just to celebrate, but to elevate villages that embody the spirit of sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and biodiversity.

Empowering Rural Destinations

The criteria for this esteemed recognition are as clear as they are compelling. Villages hoping to clinch the title must demonstrate a dedication to preserving their unique cultures and traditions. They should be home to no more than 15,000 inhabitants, nestled in landscapes that continue to engage in traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry, livestock, or fishing. This is more than a competition; it's an opportunity for these communities to showcase how they celebrate diversity, provide opportunities for their residents, and actively safeguard their natural and cultural biodiversity.

A Call to Action

With the deadline for applications fast approaching, the Ministry of Tourism is urging eligible villages to seize this unparalleled opportunity. Applications are to be channeled through the National Tourism Association, allowing up to eight villages per edition to throw their hats in the ring. This initiative does not just shine a light on the winning village; it casts a glow on the entire nation, highlighting Trinidad and Tobago's commitment to sustainable tourism practices and its rich cultural heritage.

Preserving Heritage, Promoting Sustainability

The UN Best Tourism Village initiative is more than an award; it's a global platform that underscores the vital role of tourism in fostering sustainable development. By recognizing villages that stand as custodians of culture and biodiversity, the initiative aims to promote international tourism that respects and celebrates these unique destinations. For the villages of Trinidad and Tobago, this is a chance to demonstrate how traditional lifestyles and activities can coexist with, and indeed enhance, modern tourism practices.

As Trinidad and Tobago's villages prepare their submissions, the anticipation builds not only among the communities themselves but amongst all who value the preservation of global cultural and environmental heritage. This initiative serves as a reminder of the power of tourism as a force for good, offering a pathway to sustainable growth that respects the past while embracing the future. The successful villages will not only gain recognition but will also become part of a global network of destinations committed to the best practices in tourism, culture preservation, and sustainability.