Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago Prepare for Arduous Dry Season Amid Climate Challenges

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has heralded the onset of the 2024 dry season, forewarning that the initial months, January to March, will be drier than usual. This could potentially escalate surface and vegetation dryness, increasing the risk of bush, forest, and landfill fires. The forecast comes in the wake of the previous year’s heatwave that had dire consequences, including soaring produce prices and significant losses for farmers, with record-breaking temperatures observed in August 2023.

Dryness with Occasional Rainfall

Despite the anticipated dry conditions, TTMS expects some rainfall, particularly towards the latter part of the season, which may mitigate the risk of fires. The public has been advised to manage water sustainably, with stern warnings against open burning. Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has urged farmers to embrace water-saving irrigation methods and to hoard water in anticipation of the arid conditions.

Water Supply During the Dry Season

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has underscored its limited capacity to provide water during the dry season, which is reliant on rainfall and climatic conditions. The authority’s ability to deliver a consistent water supply is contingent on the unpredictable weather patterns, prompting calls for prudent water usage.

Dry Season Alert System

Finally, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) is harnessing the seasonal shift to trial the national alert system through a Dry Season Text Message Alert Survey. The public will be informed about forthcoming test notifications, marking a proactive approach to disaster management in the light of the impending dry season.

Trinidad and Tobago Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Trinidad and Tobago

