Trinidad and Tobago Police Constable Faces Disciplinary Action Over Dismissive Response

In a recent incident that has sparked widespread discussions on the quality of public service in Trinidad and Tobago, a woman police constable is now facing disciplinary action. The constable’s conduct came into question after an audio recording of a conversation between her and a victim of a home invasion circulated online. In the 40-second clip, the constable is heard responding dismissively to the man’s concern about the lack of police follow-up following his wife’s report of the robbery.

Public Reaction and TTPS Response

The recording has stirred a public outcry, with citizens demanding accountability and professionalism from their public service officers. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) confirmed the authenticity of the recording, and has already addressed the matter with the constable. According to their statement, the officer is expected to face a tribunal of senior officers as part of the disciplinary procedure.

Top Officials Weigh In

Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher voiced her stand on the issue, stating that the TTPS does not condone poor customer service. She reinforced the organization’s commitment to professionalism and ongoing customer service training for all officers. Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds also weighed in on the broader issue of public service, highlighting a need for improvement and accountability.

Police Association’s Stand

The TTPS Social and Welfare Association’s president, ASP Gideon Dickson, emphasized that the organization does not condone behavior that brings disrepute to the Police Service. He mentioned that in response to such incidents, customer care training is being conducted across all policing divisions.