en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Trinidad and Tobago Navigates Complex Energy Deals Amidst Political Risks

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Trinidad and Tobago Navigates Complex Energy Deals Amidst Political Risks

In what is shaping up to be a significant shift in Trinidad and Tobago’s (TT) energy landscape, complex negotiations have been ongoing to restructure major energy deals and develop the Dragon and Loran-Manatee gas fields. These painstaking negotiations involve a host of stakeholders, including the TT government, which is fervently working to ensure the nation reaps the benefits from these developments.

Atlantic LNG Restructuring

The restructuring of Atlantic LNG, which came to fruition in December 2023, saw TT’s National Gas Company (NGC) acquiring a ten percent stake in all four trains of the facility. The remaining shares are now equally divided between bp and Shell, with each holding 45 percent. This restructuring move is expected to be a linchpin in stabilizing gas production, bolstered by other projects that kicked off in 2022.

Forging Ahead with Dragon and Loran-Manatee Developments

TT has also successfully negotiated for the development of the Dragon gas field in Venezuela, estimated to house reserves of 4.2 trillion cubic feet. Moreover, the Loran-Manatee field is projected to commence production in 2028, unlocking access to about 2.7 trillion cubic feet of gas. The Dragon field project, which had been in limbo due to US sanctions on Venezuela, was greenlit after TT secured a development license from the US government in 2023.

Addressing Political Risks

Nevertheless, there are concerns about the political risk associated with dealing with Venezuela, given its history of civil unrest and political sanctions. To mitigate these risks, legal and political safeguards have been put in place to protect TT’s interests in these deals. Top legal firms from the US have been enlisted to advise on the matter, ensuring that TT’s energy future is safeguarded amidst volatile geopolitical landscapes.

0
Energy Trinidad and Tobago
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
7 mins ago
Putin to Participate in Key Ceremony at Dabaa Nuclear Plant in Egypt
On the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, a new chapter in Egypt’s energy story unfolds as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to participate in an important ceremony at the Dabaa nuclear station, marking a significant milestone in Russia’s export of advanced nuclear technology. Progress in Nuclear Cooperation Putin’s participation in the ceremony for pouring concrete
Putin to Participate in Key Ceremony at Dabaa Nuclear Plant in Egypt
Marigold Farm's Proposed Transition: From Illegal Raves to Green Energy Production
38 mins ago
Marigold Farm's Proposed Transition: From Illegal Raves to Green Energy Production
Pacific Biodiesel Spearheads Renewable Biofuel Prototype Project in Kauai, Hawaii
43 mins ago
Pacific Biodiesel Spearheads Renewable Biofuel Prototype Project in Kauai, Hawaii
OQ Group Fuels Transformation in Musandam with Energy Projects and Social Investments
14 mins ago
OQ Group Fuels Transformation in Musandam with Energy Projects and Social Investments
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
28 mins ago
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
37 mins ago
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
Latest Headlines
World News
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
8 seconds
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
59 seconds
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
3 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
3 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
6 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
6 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
7 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
7 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app