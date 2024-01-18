Trinidad and Tobago Navigates Complex Energy Deals Amidst Political Risks

In what is shaping up to be a significant shift in Trinidad and Tobago’s (TT) energy landscape, complex negotiations have been ongoing to restructure major energy deals and develop the Dragon and Loran-Manatee gas fields. These painstaking negotiations involve a host of stakeholders, including the TT government, which is fervently working to ensure the nation reaps the benefits from these developments.

Atlantic LNG Restructuring

The restructuring of Atlantic LNG, which came to fruition in December 2023, saw TT’s National Gas Company (NGC) acquiring a ten percent stake in all four trains of the facility. The remaining shares are now equally divided between bp and Shell, with each holding 45 percent. This restructuring move is expected to be a linchpin in stabilizing gas production, bolstered by other projects that kicked off in 2022.

Forging Ahead with Dragon and Loran-Manatee Developments

TT has also successfully negotiated for the development of the Dragon gas field in Venezuela, estimated to house reserves of 4.2 trillion cubic feet. Moreover, the Loran-Manatee field is projected to commence production in 2028, unlocking access to about 2.7 trillion cubic feet of gas. The Dragon field project, which had been in limbo due to US sanctions on Venezuela, was greenlit after TT secured a development license from the US government in 2023.

Addressing Political Risks

Nevertheless, there are concerns about the political risk associated with dealing with Venezuela, given its history of civil unrest and political sanctions. To mitigate these risks, legal and political safeguards have been put in place to protect TT’s interests in these deals. Top legal firms from the US have been enlisted to advise on the matter, ensuring that TT’s energy future is safeguarded amidst volatile geopolitical landscapes.