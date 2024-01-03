Trinidad and Tobago Mourns the Loss of Two Political Giants

In a heartfelt tribute, Ancel Roget, the head of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), led a minute of silence to honor two prominent Trinidad and Tobago political figures, former prime minister Basdeo Panday and former Tobago House of Assembly leader Hochoy Charles. The homage was held during a news briefing at the Communication Workers Union office in Port of Spain. Both Charles and Panday left an enduring legacy on the nation, their passing marking a significant loss.

Loss of Two Political Giants

Charles, known for his commitment to Tobago autonomy, passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday. His unwavering dedication to Tobago’s development, despite occasional controversies, made him a symbol of resilience. Panday, an economist, lawyer, trade union leader, and the fifth prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, known as the ‘Silver Fox’, passed away at age 90 on Monday. He was renowned for breaking the political monolith of the PNM and serving the people despite years of persecution.

Honoring Basdeo Panday’s Legacy

Roget extended his sympathies to the families and supporters of both men, with particular emphasis on Panday’s significant contributions to Trinidad and Tobago. Panday’s tenure as prime minister was lauded, especially for his economic management during a time of global oil price plummet, which dropped to US$9 per barrel. Despite these challenges, Panday managed to preserve the nation’s standard of living without raising taxes, laying off workers, or closing state enterprises.

Comparison to Current Political Climate

Roget compared Panday’s efforts to defend ordinary people and maintain the standard of living to the current situation, which he suggested was less favorable. He remembered Panday as a giant in the trade union movement and a true son of the soil. Panday’s impact on the nation was felt at every step, and he was recognized as a true believer in Trinidad and Tobago’s potential. His passing is a great loss to the country, and he will be remembered with love and adoration by all whose lives he touched.