Tragedy Strikes on Carnival Monday: Remembering Quilon Atiba Rostant

In the early hours of Carnival Monday, the festive spirit of Trinidad and Tobago was marred by a tragic accident on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. A life was lost, dreams shattered, and families left to grapple with a devastating reality.

Advertisment

Quilon Atiba Rostant, just 29 years old, became the unfortunate casualty of a fatal collision involving two vehicles near the Ato Boldon Stadium around 5 am. As a passenger in one of the vehicles, he bore the brunt of the impact, succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

A Fateful Morning

The morning of February 12, 2024, started like any other Carnival Monday for Rostant. Little did he know that his journey along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway would be his last.

Advertisment

According to eyewitnesses, Rostant's vehicle was traveling north when it suddenly veered across the median, colliding with two cars heading south. The force of the collision sent shockwaves through the quiet morning, jolting nearby residents from their sleep.

Rishi Mohammed, one of the drivers involved in the accident, recounts the harrowing incident. "I saw the car coming towards me out of nowhere. I tried to swerve, but there was no time."

Leanson Mitchell, the other driver, echoes Mohammed's sentiments. "It all happened so fast. One moment, I was driving along, and the next, I was part of this horrific accident."

Advertisment

Chaos and Courage

As the dust settled, a scene of chaos unfolded. Bystanders rushed to help, their faces etched with concern and disbelief. Despite their valiant efforts, they couldn't save Rostant.

Emergency services arrived promptly, tending to the injured and securing the area. Mohammed and Mitchell, although shaken, managed to escape with minor injuries. But for Rostant's family and friends, the news was heartbreaking.

Advertisment

A Life Cut Short

Quilon Atiba Rostant was more than just a statistic. He was a son, a brother, a friend, and a cherished member of his community. His untimely death has left a void that can never be filled.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety. As we mourn the loss of Rostant, let us also pledge to be more vigilant on our roads, ensuring such tragedies become a thing of the past.

Advertisment

In the aftermath of the accident, questions linger. What led to the loss of control? Was it a momentary lapse of judgment or something more sinister? As investigations continue, we hope to find answers that will provide some semblance of closure for those affected.

The Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, once a symbol of connectivity and progress, now bears the scars of a tragic event. But amid the sorrow, there is also resilience. The people of Trinidad and Tobago continue to move forward, honoring Rostant's memory by striving for a safer future.

In the end, it is not just about the facts of the accident. It is about the story of a life cut short, the ripple effect of grief, and the collective resolve to prevent such tragedies from happening again.