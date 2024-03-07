Tobago Man Faces Retrial in Stepson's Daughter Rape Case After Appeal Success

The judicial system of Tobago is set to revisit a controversial case involving a 63-year-old man accused of raping his stepson's 15-year-old daughter, following the appellate judges' decision to order a retrial. The decision, made by judges Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Gillian Lucky, and Carla Brown-Antoine, comes after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) successfully appealed the premature dismissal of the case.

Background of the Appeal

The appeal was lodged against a High Court Judge's decision to withdraw the case based on a no-case submission by the defendant's attorneys, citing inconsistencies in witnesses' testimonies. Deputy DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal argued that the inconsistencies highlighted were not pivotal to the case's core and that the victim is prepared to testify once more, emphasizing a retrial as the justice system's best course of action. On the contrary, Chief Public Defender Hasine Shaikh argued against the retrial, pointing to the defendant's age and health concerns.

Judicial Analysis and Decision

In their deliberation, the appellate judges found fault with the trial judge's decision to dismiss the case, asserting that it was the jury's role to weigh the evidence's credibility and decide on the defendant's guilt. The panel also noted the significant delay between the charge and the trial but clarified that a retrial could proceed more swiftly, potentially concluding in under a week. The judges have thus mandated the case's listing for case management and a trial set before April 30, while also reinstating the accused's bail at $50,000.

Implications of the Retrial Order

This decision underscores the appellate court's commitment to ensuring that cases of serious accusations like rape are thoroughly examined by a jury, irrespective of procedural hitches or delays. It also highlights the challenges faced by the justice system in balancing the rights of the accused with the pursuit of justice for victims. As the retrial is set in motion, it will not only revisit the allegations and evidence but also test the judiciary's ability to rectify perceived missteps in legal proceedings.