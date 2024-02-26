Tobago Heritage Festival 2023 Performers Await Overdue Payments Amid Promises of Resolution

When the curtains fell on the Tobago Heritage Festival, which ran from July 21 to August 1, 2023, performers and service providers were aglow with the success of showcasing their culture to the world. Yet, as months have passed, the afterglow has dimmed to a flicker of frustration, with many still awaiting compensation. The promise of payment by the end of January by Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, and Transportation Tashia Burris has not been met, leaving a community in limbo and fueling concerns over the respect and value placed on their cultural contributions.

A Promise Unfulfilled

The heart of the issue lies in the transition of payment responsibilities from the Tobago Festivals Commission to the THA Division of Tourism, a shift that has significantly impacted the timeliness of payments. This bureaucratic shuffle has left performers, including the reigning Tobago Heritage Festival calypso monarch Garve Sandy, waiting seven months for their due rewards. An anonymous performer voiced the sentiment of many, describing the situation as a "gross disrespect" to both the artists and the heritage they represent. The lack of communication and updates from the responsible office has only added to their grievances.

Widespread Impact

The delay in payments is not an isolated issue, affecting not only local artists but also international participants who contributed to the festival's diversity and appeal. Singer and pannist Gerard Balfour highlighted the widespread nature of the problem and expressed hope for a swift resolution. The financial toll is significant, with Secretary Burris revealing an outstanding $3.2 million owed for various festivals, a figure that notably does not include the debts from the Tobago Heritage Festival 2023.

Seeking Answers and Accountability

Efforts to reach Secretary Burris or Assistant Secretary Megan Morrison for comments have been met with silence, deepening the frustration within the cultural community. PNM Tobago political leader Ancil Dennis has publicly expressed his disappointment over the situation, signaling a growing demand for accountability and transparency. As the community seeks answers, the delay in payments not only strains the financial stability of those involved but also raises questions about the commitment to preserving and honoring Tobago's rich cultural heritage.

The festival, designed to celebrate and share the island's unique traditions, has inadvertently highlighted the challenges artists face in receiving the recognition and support they deserve. As the wait for resolution drags on, the performers and service providers of the Tobago Heritage Festival 2023 remain hopeful for a resolution that respects their contributions and ensures that future celebrations are not overshadowed by similar concerns.