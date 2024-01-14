en English
Trinidad and Tobago

Surge in Job Applicants in Trinidad and Tobago Raises Questions Over Low Unemployment Rate

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Surge in Job Applicants in Trinidad and Tobago Raises Questions Over Low Unemployment Rate

On the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, a recent influx of job candidates for positions in the Police Service, Prisons Service, and on cruise ships has sparked inquiries regarding the nation’s reported low unemployment rate of 3.7%. Despite the Central Bank’s Economic Bulletin suggesting a near full employment, thousands are lining up for job opportunities, including more than 3,000 applicants for police recruit positions and over 6,000 for a mere 2,000 spots with the Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

Appeal of Higher Salaries

This phenomenon is partially explained by the allure of higher wages particularly for jobs that entail greater risks or provide remuneration in US dollars. However, the age demographic of the applicants, predominantly in their 20s, hints at a more severe issue of youth unemployment.

Youth Unemployment Issue

The Central Statistical Office reports a significantly higher unemployment rate for individuals aged 15-to-24, peaking at nearly 14% in recent years and lingering at 12% up to 2022. The youth labour force participation rate has also seen a decline, suggesting that even as more young people are pursuing education, the job market isn’t providing favourable opportunities.

Rise in Labor Force Participation

Moreover, the increase in labor force participation is attributed to older individuals re-entering the workforce, possibly driven by financial necessity. The high turnout for job opportunities suggests that Trinidad and Tobago’s economy requires significant modifications to better cater to its younger population and to offer more promising prospects for their future.

Trinidad and Tobago


Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

