Steelpan Maestro Ray Holman Honored in 'Pantopia' Musical

Advertisment

Ray Holman, a luminary in the steelpan world, is set to be celebrated with a special steelpan musical titled 'Pantopia'. The event, organized by Canboulay Productions, will take place at the Hadco Phase II Pan Groove panyard in Port of Spain from April 5-7 and 12-14, paying tribute to Holman's significant contributions to the steelpan industry.

The Genesis of 'Pan on the Move'

Holman's work has left an indelible mark on the steelpan landscape, most notably with the composition of 'Pan on the Move'. This groundbreaking piece was the first original composition by a steelband arranger to enter and sweep the Panorama competition in 1972. The upcoming musical will chronicle the story behind the creation of 'Pan on the Move', shedding light on the challenges and triumphs Holman experienced during its inception.

Advertisment

A Musical Tapestry of Triumph

The production, 'Pantopia', will weave together a rich tapestry of music, narrative, and culture, providing a unique perspective on Holman's journey. It will offer audiences an intimate look at the passion, dedication, and resilience that defined his career and shaped the steelpan industry. As the curtains rise on the Hadco Phase II Pan Groove panyard stage, spectators can expect to be transported on a captivating journey through the life and work of this steelpan maestro.

The 'Pantopia' musical is more than just a celebration of Ray Holman's achievements; it is a testament to the power of music and its ability to transcend boundaries. It is a story of ambition, struggle, and ultimately, triumph - a story that resonates not only with the steelpan community but with people from all walks of life.

Advertisment

As the countdown to the 'Pantopia' musical begins, anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable event. From April 5-7 and 12-14, the Hadco Phase II Pan Groove panyard will become a stage for reflecting on the past, rejoicing in the present, and looking forward to the future of the steelpan industry.

Harmonizing Past, Present, and Future

As the final notes of 'Pantopia' echo through the Hadco Phase II Pan Groove panyard, the legacy of Ray Holman will continue to reverberate in the hearts and minds of those who bear witness to this extraordinary musical journey. His contributions to the steelpan industry have not only shaped its past but continue to inspire its future.

In honoring Ray Holman with 'Pantopia', Canboulay Productions is not merely paying tribute to a pioneer; they are celebrating the spirit of innovation, resilience, and passion that lies at the heart of the steelpan community. As the world turns its attention to Port of Spain this April, it will bear witness to a story of music, triumph, and the indomitable human spirit.