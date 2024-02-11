Shocking Traffic Ambush Leaves Two Dead in Trinidad and Tobago

In the quiet hours of Sunday morning, a chilling scene unfolded near the Gasparillo Overpass on Trinidad and Tobago's Solomon Hochoy Highway. A white Nissan Tiida pulled alongside a vehicle carrying three passengers, headed for the Piarco International Airport. Suddenly, gunmen inside the Tiida opened fire, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

A Journey Cut Short

Among the passengers in the targeted vehicle was Kimberly Beharry, 40, a woman returning to the United States. As the bullets rained down, Beharry's life was tragically cut short. The driver of the car, Brian Geoffrey, 60, also lost his life at the scene. Geoffrey's wife, Jasmine, who had been seated in the front passenger seat, was critically injured in the attack.

The shooting occurred just as the sun began to rise, casting an eerie glow on the chaos that ensued. The gasps and screams of onlookers filled the air as they tried to process the horrific scene unfolding before their eyes. The once-peaceful stretch of highway was now marred by the brutal display of violence.

A Community in Shock

The Gasparillo community is reeling from the shock of the incident. Residents are struggling to come to terms with the senseless act of violence that occurred in their midst. As news of the shooting spread, locals gathered near the overpass, whispering in hushed tones as they tried to make sense of the tragedy.

A Search for Justice

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, law enforcement authorities are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators. The gunmen, who fled the scene along the northbound lane of the highway, remain at large. Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.