Rising Extortion Crimes in Trinidad and Tobago Call for Specialized Police Unit

In the bustling markets and vibrant streets of Trinidad and Tobago, a shadow looms over the heads of local business owners. The fear isn't from the competition or economic downturns, but from a more sinister threat: extortion. The recent murder of businessman Kelvin Mohammed, who was tragically killed for refusing to pay extortion fees, has cast a spotlight on a growing crisis. This event has prompted a strong response from both law enforcement and the community, igniting a conversation on the urgent need for a specialized police unit to combat this menace.

The Underbelly of Extortion

According to ASP Gideon Dickson, president of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, the issue of extortion in Trinidad and Tobago is far more pervasive than reported. Many victims choose silence over seeking help, fearing retaliation from their tormentors. This silence only emboldens the criminals, allowing them to operate with impunity. Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal has echoed this sentiment, calling on the T&T Police Service to establish a specialized extortion unit. Dr. Moonilal's proposal includes not just the creation of the unit but also the training of officers in extortion-specific operations and amending laws to impose heavier penalties on gang-related extortion activities.

The Financial Toll of Fear

Extortion, by its very nature, thrives on fear and intimidation. For business owners, the choice often seems grim: lose their hard-earned money or risk violence. The Financial Intelligence Unit's records reveal a chilling statistic: 43 incidents of suspicious transactions linked to extortion between 2010 and 2018, with cash amounts totaling over $900,000. These numbers, while already significant, are believed to be just the tip of the iceberg, given the under-reporting of such crimes.

A Call to Action

The murder of Kelvin Mohammed has served as a tragic wake-up call to the dangers of extortion and the need for decisive action. The establishment of a specialized unit, as proposed by Dr. Moonilal, represents a critical first step in addressing this issue head-on. However, the success of such a unit will also depend on the willingness of victims to come forward and the community's support in standing against extortion. As ASP Dickson urges victims to break their silence, there is hope that this cycle of fear and violence can be broken, paving the way for a safer environment for all.