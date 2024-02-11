Rick Ramoutar's 'Luuuzzaarr' Triumphs at Chutney Soca Monarch 2024

Rick 'Rick Ram' Ramoutar, a Trinidadian singer and songwriter, clinched the top spot at the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) 2024 competition. His winning song, 'Luuuzzaarr,' co-written with his wife, Vanessa 'Sexy Vanessa' Ramoutar, propelled him to victory with an impressive 407 points. The announcement was made during the grand finale held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Saturday night.

Advertisment

Luuuzzaarr: A Symphony of Rhythm and Emotion

The enchanting melody of 'Luuuzzaarr' reverberated through the warm Caribbean air, captivating the audience with its infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics. Rick Ramoutar's soulful performance, coupled with his wife's harmonious backing vocals, transformed Skinner Park into a vibrant celebration of chutney soca culture.

Rick Ramoutar's journey to the pinnacle of the chutney soca world began as a humble dream in the small town of Penal, Trinidad. Inspired by the rich musical heritage of his Indian roots, he embarked on a mission to fuse traditional chutney music with the pulsating beats of soca.

Advertisment

His wife, Vanessa, shared his passion and together they embarked on a creative partnership that would eventually lead them to the CSM stage. The duo's unyielding determination and dedication to their craft have paid off, as they now stand among the most celebrated figures in Trinidadian music.

The Battle for the Crown

This year's CSM competition featured a diverse lineup of talented artists, each vying for the coveted title and the grand prize of $400,000. The defending monarch, Daddy Chinee, put forth a valiant effort but ultimately took second place with his energetic performance.

Advertisment

Rawytee Ramroop, a rising star in the chutney soca scene, claimed the third spot and was crowned the Queen of Chutney Soca as the highest-placing female competitor. She received a cash prize of $100,000 for her outstanding achievement.

A Triumphant Homecoming

As the crowd erupted in cheers and confetti rained down upon the stage, Rick Ramoutar embraced his wife, Vanessa, in a heartfelt embrace. Their hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief in their dream had finally come to fruition.

Advertisment

In an emotional acceptance speech, Rick Ramoutar expressed his gratitude to the fans, the judges, and the organizers of the CSM competition. "This is not just a victory for me and Vanessa," he declared. "This is a victory for chutney soca music and the culture that has shaped our lives."

The triumph of Rick Ramoutar and his wife, Vanessa, at the Chutney Soca Monarch 2024 competition marks a significant milestone in the evolution of chutney soca music. Their winning song, 'Luuuzzaarr,' has not only captivated the hearts of Trinidadians but has also brought international attention to this vibrant and dynamic genre.

As the echoes of 'Luuuzzaarr' continue to reverberate through the airwaves, the legacy of Rick Ramoutar and Vanessa 'Sexy Vanessa' Ramoutar will endure, inspiring future generations of chutney soca artists to follow in their footsteps and continue pushing the boundaries of this cherished musical tradition.