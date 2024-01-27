Refurbished Balisier House Reopens: A Celebration and a Call for Transparency

The refurbished headquarters of the People's National Movement (PNM), Balisier House, in Trinidad and Tobago bustled with renewed vigor as it reopened its doors to the public. This momentous occasion, coinciding with the party's 68th anniversary, was marked by the unveiling of a plaque and the symbolic placement of a time capsule.

Refurbishment Cost Exceeds Initial Budget

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who offered a tour of his newly revamped executive office, candidly admitted that the refurbishment costs had surpassed the initial budget. Nonetheless, the exact figures remain undisclosed and are slated to be presented at the PNM's general council meeting on February 24.

Funding and Transparency in Focus

The renovation of the historic Balisier House was made possible partly through small donations from party members and benefactors. Dr. Rowley shared that separate accounts were maintained for this project and an adjacent construction project. However, he chose not to disclose the party's financiers, citing the avoidance of conspiracy theories as the reason for this decision.

Long-time PNM member Ferdie Ferreira provided insights into the historical costs associated with the land housing Balisier House and an adjacent multi-storey building. The restoration project was initiated in October 2021, post the removal of Balisier House's roof during the rainy season, which left the building susceptible to water damage.

Calls for Procurement Legislation and Campaign Finance Reform

MP Rodney Charles has urged the government to prioritize procurement legislation and campaign finance reform in light of the Balisier House project. This call to action aims to circumvent allegations of improper funding and ensure transparency and accountability in such endeavours.