Preserving the Legacy of the Blue Devil Masqueraders: A Cultural Gem in Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival

In the heart of Paramin, a village nestled in the Northern Range of Trinidad and Tobago, the echoes of tradition reverberate through the air. The Blue Devil Masqueraders, a time-honored facet of the Carnival celebrations, are kept alive by dedicated individuals like Curdell Gibbs and his group. Their mission? To preserve this cultural gem through workshops and community initiatives.

The Legacy of Narcenio 'Senor' Gomez

The story of the Blue Devil Masqueraders is intrinsically linked to the life of Narcenio 'Senor' Gomez, a master wire-bender and costume designer. Born in Port of Spain to Venezuelan immigrants, Gomez found his calling in the vibrant world of Carnival. His passion for culture and creativity led him to create stunning costumes that would become the cornerstone of Carnival's traditional mas. Gomez honed his wire-bending skills under the tutelage of Buree Thomas, and his career took flight with Destination Tokyo. His talent was undeniable, leading him to form his own steelband/mas band alongside Winston 'Spree' Simon.

The Art of the Blue Devil Costume

The creation of the Blue Devil costumes is a labor of love, steeped in tradition and history. The process begins with the painstaking task of wire-bending, where each piece is meticulously crafted to create the devil's horns, tail, and body.

Preserving Tradition for Future Generations

Despite the decline of traditional Carnival elements, the Blue Devil Masqueraders remain a steadfast presence thanks to the efforts of Curdell Gibbs and others. Their workshops and community initiatives aim to involve younger generations, ensuring this cultural legacy lives on.