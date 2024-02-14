Oil Spill in Tobago: Authorities Identify Culprit Vessels as Cleanup Continues

A week after the initial sighting, an oil spill off the coast of Tobago remains uncontained, with portions of the 12-kilometer slick moving in opposite directions in the Caribbean Sea. The spill originated from a capsized vessel, and first responders and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to prevent it from reaching a nearby cruise ship port. However, some beaches and marine life have already suffered the consequences.

The Search for Answers

After days of uncertainty, officials in Tobago announced that they have identified a tug, the Solo Creed, which they believe was towing the barge that eventually capsized, causing this environmental catastrophe. The information aligns with an independent investigation that found an articulated tug and barge system had run aground, with the barge resting upside down on a reef near the island's southwestern end.

The Trail of Evidence

The Ministry of National Security reports that its Coast Guard has reviewed video footage, satellite images, and other material to trace the movement of the vessels. They collaborated with multiple agencies, including the Guyana Coast Guard, to gather evidence. The tug, registered in Tanzania and operating out of Panama, departed from Panama in January and made a stop in Aruba.

Satellite images reveal that the tug was towing an object as it approached the area around Tobago on February 4. The Coast Guard managed to track the vessels into the country's territorial waters but eventually lost radar contact with both. The oil slick and capsized vessel were first spotted on February 7.

The Equasis database lists the owners of the tug as unknown. Authorities in Guyana confirmed that the tug and barge never arrived as expected, and officials in Tobago continue to work with various agencies to locate the tug and its owners.

The authorities in Tobago have also released new images showing progress with the onshore cleanup while reporting that the satellite images from today, February 14, show the slick spreading. Despite the challenges, hundreds of volunteers have joined the effort to contain the oil spill.

In addition to the help from volunteers, companies operating in the country are contributing resources. BP is reported to have provided equipment, including remotely operated vehicles, to assist in the cleanup. Booms continue to be deployed in an attempt to prevent the oil from reaching the shore.

While the cleanup efforts persist, the cause of the spill and the responsibility of those involved remain under investigation. The long-term consequences of this environmental disaster are yet to be determined.