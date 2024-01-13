New Public Service Dress Code Policy to Affect Visitors and Clients in Trinidadian Government Offices

The Ministry of Public Administration in Trinidad and Tobago has announced a new Public Service Dress Code Policy, set to take effect on January 15th.

The policy, announced by Minister of Public Administration, Allyson West, aims to streamline and standardize attire expectations in government offices, applying to both visitors and clients. This comes after multiple instances where individuals were denied service or entry based on their attire.

Democratizing Access to Public Services

This new policy is a response to varying dress codes across different government offices. It’s designed to ensure access to services without hindrance due to clothing. The new dress code policy allows for attire like slippers, shorts, and vests. It also includes provisions for footwears, face masks, and religious headwears.

Details of the New Policy

While the policy appears relaxed, it does prohibit certain types of clothing. Swimwear, sheer clothing, bareback outfits, obscene prints, and gang symbols are not allowed. The code requires footwear and calls for decency in attire, providing guidelines for distressed jeans and shorts. The policy does not extend to schools, judicial offices, police stations, hospitals, or health centers.

A Mixed Public Response

The public response to the new policy is mixed. Some are welcoming the freedom it allows, while others express concerns about potential abuse and the quality of services offered. However, the Ministry is hopeful that the policy will minimize difficulties in accessing government services. Over 400 staff members have received training on the new policy, and provisions have been made for visitors to express legitimate reasons for non-compliance before being denied service.