Naparima Girls’ Choirs Dominate at 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival

At the heart of Trinidad and Tobago's cultural scene, the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando was alive with musical fervor during the second day of the south-central leg of the 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival. In a display of youthful talent, school choirs from across the region competed, with Naparima Girls High School standing out by clinching the top two positions in the under-15 junior choir class. The event underscored the rich musical heritage and educational commitment within the country, spotlighting the hard work of students and teachers alike.

Stellar Performances All Around

Competitors ranged from primary to lower secondary schools, each bringing their unique interpretation to the test piece, "The World Is A Rainbow" by Greg Sclesa. Notably, the Naparima Girls High School Junior Choirs, A and B, showcased exceptional talent, with Choir B taking the lead with 90 marks and Choir A following closely with 88. Their performances, characterized by a blend of strong and sweet voices, set them apart from the rest. The event also featured a commendable performance by the Naparima College boys choir, marking a rare appearance in the competition.

Adjudicator's Acclaim

Nadine Gonzales, the adjudicator, praised the efforts of all participants, highlighting the strong competition in the south and commending the music teachers for their dedication. Special mention was made of the Naps Girls Choirs for their beautiful tones, control, and blend. Gonzales's interaction with the choirs, inviting them to sing together, emphasized the spirit of collaboration amidst competition. The adjudicator’s feedback provided valuable insights for all choirs, aiming to foster improvement and growth.

Reflections and Revelations

Teachers and pupils reflected on the journey to the festival, revealing the meticulous preparation involved in creating harmonious performances. The strategic positioning of singers to achieve the perfect blend was a testament to the thoughtful approach adopted by the choirs. Participants and their supporters expressed satisfaction and joy over the performances, underscoring the importance of such cultural events in nurturing talent and building community spirit. The festival, thus, served not only as a competition but as a celebration of musical excellence and teamwork.

As the curtains closed on this segment of the 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival, the achievements of the Naparima Girls High School choirs resonated as a beacon of inspiration. This event highlighted the vibrant cultural tapestry of Trinidad and Tobago and the pivotal role of music education in enriching young lives. The success of the Naparima Girls' choirs not only underscored their musical prowess but also set a high standard for future competitions, promising a continued legacy of excellence in the arts.