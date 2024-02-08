Missing Person Alert: Shiva Ramsamooj Disappears in Sou Sou Lands, Trinidad and Tobago

Urgent Public Assistance Requested in Locating Missing Man, Shiva Ramsamooj, in Trinidad and Tobago

Advertisment

In the heart of the vibrant community of Sou Sou Lands, Peñal, Trinidad and Tobago, a palpable unease has descended. A beloved member of the community, 39-year-old Shiva Ramsamooj, has been reported missing since Monday, February 5, 2024. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has issued an urgent appeal for public assistance in locating the missing man.

Shiva Ramsamooj, a man of East Indian descent, is described as being around six feet tall, with a slim build and a brown complexion. His distinctive appearance, marked by dragon tattoos on both arms and legs, sets him apart in any crowd. The last time he was seen, Shiva was dressed casually in a light-blue Hollister t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black Hollister slippers.

A Community in Search of Answers

Advertisment

As the news of Shiva's disappearance spreads, the community of Sou Sou Lands has united in their efforts to find him. The TTPS has provided multiple contact numbers for the public to report any information regarding Ramsamooj's whereabouts, including the Penal Police Station's direct line, the TTPS hotline, and the universal emergency numbers.

Neighbors and friends recall Shiva as a gentle soul with a warm smile and a willingness to lend a helping hand. His sudden disappearance has left many in the community grappling with questions and fears for his safety. The community has rallied together, organizing search parties and utilizing social media to spread the word about their missing friend.

A Call to Action: The Search for Shiva Ramsamooj Continues

Advertisment

As the clock ticks and each day passes, the urgency to find Shiva Ramsamooj intensifies. The TTPS is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to locate the missing man, but they cannot do it alone. The public's assistance is crucial in providing any information that could aid in the search.

In times of uncertainty, it is the collective strength and unity of a community that can make all the difference. The people of Sou Sou Lands, Peñal, Trinidad and Tobago, are calling on the global community to join them in their search for Shiva Ramsamooj. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be the key to bringing him home.

As the search for Shiva Ramsamooj continues, the community of Sou Sou Lands remains hopeful and steadfast in their efforts. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the authorities. In the face of adversity, their resilience and unity serve as a testament to the power of community and the enduring hope for a brighter tomorrow.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shiva Ramsamooj, please contact the Penal Police Station at +1 868 647 4444, the TTPS hotline at +1 800 999, or the universal emergency numbers.

Together, we can make a difference and help bring Shiva Ramsamooj home.