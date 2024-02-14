Mical Teja Wins Road March at Carnival 2024: A Triumph of Unity and Culture

In a dazzling display of culture, energy, and unity, Mical Teja has secured the first Road March win at Carnival 2024. The Trinidad and Tobago streets pulsed with the rhythm of masqueraders and citizens alike, reveling in the seamless fusion of traditional and modern mas.

A Victory for the Ages: Mical Teja Triumphs

As the sun set on the 14th of February, 2024, Mical Teja rose to the top, earning the title of Road Monarch with his captivating song 'DNA'. The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) announced the results at a press conference held at the NCC VIP Lounge in the Queen's Park Savannah and via Facebook, officially crowning Teja as the winner.

With his song played an impressive 341 times at all the judging points across both islands, Teja's victory showcased the immense power of music to unite and uplift.

Fierce Competition and Unwavering Support

The 2024 Road March was a thrilling spectacle, with fierce competition from renowned artists such as Bunji Garlin and Patrice Roberts. Despite the close race, the atmosphere remained filled with camaraderie and mutual respect.

"I've always loved Mical's music," shared Elva King, a passionate masquerader who expressed her preference for Teja's song. "DNA' resonates with me, and I'm thrilled it won."

Even as Bunji Garlin's 'Carnival Contract' received 225 plays and Patrice Roberts' 'Anxiety' garnered 48, there was no ill will among the artists. Garlin himself shared heartfelt congratulations for Teja's well-deserved victory.

A Symphony of Colors and Emotions

The Queen's Park Savannah became a canvas for vibrant costumes and themes as masquerade bands showcased their creativity and talent. The event culminated in a breathtaking display of emotions, colors, and magic, reaffirming the nation's love for Carnival.

Mical Teja's Road March win at Carnival 2024 stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Trinidad and Tobago. As the echoes of 'DNA' continue to resonate through the streets, the people of this vibrant nation celebrate their shared heritage, unity, and love for the arts.

In the words of the new Road Monarch, "This victory is not just mine, but for everyone who believes in the power of music and culture. Together, we have made history."