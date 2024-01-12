en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Trinidad and Tobago

Met Service Weather Bulletin: Sunny Days, Cloudy Nights, and Sea Conditions

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Met Service Weather Bulletin: Sunny Days, Cloudy Nights, and Sea Conditions

In the latest weather bulletin from the Met Service, a varied forecast is presented for the coming days. The day is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy, with the chance of a brief shower interrupting the norm. However, as night falls, the weather is predicted to shift. Initially fair, cloudiness and a few showers are anticipated to develop post-midnight.

Daytime Weather: Sun and Breeze

Daytime weather in the forecast is predicted to be predominantly sunny with breezy conditions. A brief shower might punctuate the day, giving a respite from the otherwise sunny weather. This forecast is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather patterns and the importance of staying prepared.

Nighttime Forecast: Clouds and Showers

The nighttime forecast, however, tells a different story. The night is expected to start fair but with the progression of time, cloudiness and sporadic showers are predicted to develop. This stands as a testament to the variable nature of weather, with sunny days giving way to potentially rainy nights.

Sea Conditions: Waves and Calm

The bulletin also includes information on sea conditions. Open waters around Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) are predicted to experience waves measuring between 1.5 to 2.0 meters. For the remainder of the Lesser Antilles, the waves are expected to be slightly higher, ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters. However, in sheltered areas, the sea state is forecasted to be calmer. Waves in these areas are expected to be around 1.0 meter for T&T and up to 1.5 meters for the rest of the Lesser Antilles.

As we look ahead, the weather forecast serves as a reminder of nature’s unpredictable dance. From sunny and breezy days to cloudier nights with potential showers, the forecast provides a glimpse into the diverse meteorological patterns we may encounter.

0
Trinidad and Tobago Weather
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Trinidad and Tobago

See more
53 mins ago
Haydn Gittens Takes Helm as Chairman of Trinidad and Tobago's Integrity Commission
In a significant development for Trinidad and Tobago’s anti-corruption efforts, Haydn Gittens has been appointed as the new Chairman of the country’s Integrity Commission. Gittens, an accomplished banking professional with over four decades of experience, received his Instrument of Appointment from President Christine Kangaloo on January 12, 2024. A Wealth of Experience Gittens’ journey to
Haydn Gittens Takes Helm as Chairman of Trinidad and Tobago's Integrity Commission
Trinidad and Tobago Prepare for Arduous Dry Season Amid Climate Challenges
2 days ago
Trinidad and Tobago Prepare for Arduous Dry Season Amid Climate Challenges
Inauguration of Phoenix Park Industrial Estate Strengthens Sino-Trinidad and Tobago Relations
2 days ago
Inauguration of Phoenix Park Industrial Estate Strengthens Sino-Trinidad and Tobago Relations
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
8 hours ago
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
Basdeo Panday's Legal Battle: A Turning Point in Trinidad and Tobago's History
19 hours ago
Basdeo Panday's Legal Battle: A Turning Point in Trinidad and Tobago's History
Griffith Criticizes Government Over Security Breach at State Funeral
1 day ago
Griffith Criticizes Government Over Security Breach at State Funeral
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
7 seconds
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
18 seconds
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
1 min
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
1 min
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
2 mins
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
2 mins
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
2 mins
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
5 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
5 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app