Major Raid in Cunupia: Police Seize Modified Glock 19, Marijuana Trees Worth $300K

In a significant operation on Ramsingh Street, Cunupia, officers from the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) executed a meticulously planned raid that led to the seizure of a modified Glock 19 pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition, and 50 high-grade marijuana trees, collectively valued at $300,000. The raid, which took place on Wednesday between 2 pm and 7 pm, resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man, marking a substantial blow to local illegal firearm and drug trafficking activities.

Advertisment

Intelligence-Led Operation

The operation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, ASP Ablacksingh, and conducted by members of the CDTF, Area South, under the leadership of Supt Baird, Sgt Persad, and PC Carter. This intelligence-led raid underscores the police force's commitment to dismantling criminal networks and removing dangerous weapons and illegal substances from the community. The arrested individual was taken to the Couva Police Station, where he is currently aiding with investigations.

Impact on the Community

Advertisment

The seizure of the modified Glock 19 pistol and the significant quantity of marijuana has dealt a notable blow to the operations of drug traffickers and criminals in the region. The community of Cunupia, often troubled by crime, sees this successful operation as a beacon of hope for the restoration of peace and safety. The police's proactive approach in targeting these networks sends a strong message to those involved in illegal activities about the consequences of their actions.

Looking Forward

This raid not only highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing but also sets a precedent for future operations. As the police continue to refine their strategies and collaborate closely with communities, the expectation is that such operations will become more frequent and successful in curbing crime rates.