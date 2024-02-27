Magic Mist Group Celebrates Decade of Support for Central Primary School Games 2024

The 2024 Port-of-Spain Central Primary School Games, an eagerly anticipated event that brings together young athletes from over 19 schools, was officially launched, marking a decade of continuous sponsorship by the Magic Mist Group. This year's games are set to showcase an array of athletic disciplines, highlighting the burgeoning talent of the nation's youth on a prominent stage.

Launching a Milestone Event

At the heart of Aranguez, the Magic Mist Offices served as the venue for the grand launch, attended by influential figures including Magic Mist Group Director Wayne Herbert and Central Games Chairman Lyle Reece. The event celebrated not just the inauguration of this year's games but also commemorated a decade of partnership between Magic Mist Group and the Central Games committee. This partnership has been pivotal in providing a platform for young athletes to shine, fostering a sense of community and achievement.

Spotlight on Young Talent

The Central Primary School Games have become a cornerstone event, with competitions spread across key venues including Mucurapo Boys RC School, Mandela Park, and Hasely Crawford Stadium. These games are not just about competition; they are a celebration of youth, enthusiasm, and the spirit of sportsmanship. Defending champions Rosary Boys RC, Sacred Heart Girls RC, Mucurapo Boys RC, and Newtown Girls RC are among the schools returning this year to defend their titles and showcase the skills that previously led them to victory.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

Over the years, the Games have grown in significance, not only as a sporting event but as a community tradition that brings joy and excitement to participants and spectators alike. The continued support from the Magic Mist Group underscores the event's importance in promoting healthy competition and camaraderie among the youth. Looking ahead, the partnership between Magic Mist Group and the Central Games committee promises to keep fueling the aspirations of young athletes, potentially ushering in a new era of sports excellence in Trinidad and Tobago.