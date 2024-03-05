Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College Marks 60 Years of Excellence with Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College recently celebrated a significant milestone, its Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years of educational achievement and community engagement. In January, the school announced a series of events to commemorate this landmark anniversary, with a key celebration taking place on February 24. This event saw staff, students, and parents unite in a special Diamond Jubilee Ramayan, demonstrating the institution's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Advertisment

A Spiritual Celebration

The Diamond Jubilee Ramayan, led by the esteemed Dharmacharya Pundit Dr. Rampersad Parasram, transformed the school's auditorium into a space of divine worship. Principal Sonia Mahase-Persad, alongside school leaders and the Parent Support Organisation, offered prayers for the continued success and wellbeing of the school community. The event was graced by members of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMA) executive, with Secretary General Vijay Maharaj extending heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the board for the college's six decades of accomplishments.

Decades of Adaptability and Achievement

Advertisment

Principal Mahase-Persad reflected on the school's evolution from its modest beginnings to becoming a premier educational institution, achieving the President's Medal five times in six years. She emphasized the school's adaptability over the years, highlighting its commitment to developing students holistically through a robust co-curricular program and various civic activities. This adaptability and dedication to holistic development have been key factors in the school's ability to meet the needs of the 21st-century student.

Looking Ahead

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations not only honor the past achievements of Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College but also set the stage for the future. As the institution looks forward, it remains committed to excellence in education, nurturing a community that is both academically accomplished and spiritually grounded. The legacy of the past 60 years provides a firm foundation for the college to continue shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

As Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College steps into its next decade, the community reflects on the profound impact of the institution on countless lives. Its continued focus on adaptability, holistic development, and spiritual grounding promises to guide the college and its students toward a bright and inclusive future.