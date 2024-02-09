Honoring History: The Emotional Re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots

East Port of Spain, Trinidad, Fantastic Friday – The spirit of 1881 Canboulay Riots reverberated through Piccadilly Street as a large crowd gathered to witness the re-enactment, an integral part of the annual Carnival festival. An emotional engagement ensued, with some moved to tears by Eintou Springer's play, directed by Atillah Springer.

A Historical Re-enactment with a Modern Purpose

The re-enactment, now in its 20th year, is produced by the Idakeda Group and written by the esteemed playwright Eintou Pearl Springer. The play pays homage to the African culture, spirituality, and traditions that form an integral part of Carnival. Dedicated to Professor Hollis Liverpool, it aims to honor the bravery and sacrifices made by the ancestors during the Canboulay Riots.

The historic battle took place in the 1880s when the descendants of freed slaves of Trinidad and Tobago confronted the British police to protect Carnival celebrations. Kambule, as the re-enactment is called, recognizes and celebrates the bois men and women, the warriors of the mas, who stood up against the British police during the riots.

The Significance of 'Kambule'

The word 'Kambule' means procession, a title chosen to pay homage to the people who saved Carnival for future generations. The chantwell or chantuelle, a key figure in the celebrations, is the precursor to calypso and soca music, and forms a crucial part of Trinidad's musical heritage.

The Canboulay Riots, which occurred in Port of Spain, San Fernando, and Princes Town, led to several deaths due to clashes with the police. Despite this, the riots are seen as a significant historical response to colonial attempts to restrict Carnival festivities under British rule.

Educating the Youth, Instilling Pride

"It's important for us to remember and understand our history," said Atillah Springer, emphasizing the educational value of the play. "Especially for young people who may not be learning about these historical events in school."

The re-enactment aims to educate and instill pride by positioning the stories of African people and the traditions of African masking at the forefront of Carnival celebrations.

As the play ended and the crowd dispersed, the echoes of 'Kambule' lingered in the air, a poignant reminder of the past and an enduring symbol of resilience and cultural pride.

In East Port of Spain, the annual re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots serves not only as a tribute to history but also as a powerful tool for education and cultural preservation. Amidst the vibrant celebrations of Carnival, it stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of a people who fought to preserve their cultural heritage.