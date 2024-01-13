en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Trinidad and Tobago

Hennessy Unveils Limited-Edition Bottle in Celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Hennessy Unveils Limited-Edition Bottle in Celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival

In a vibrant celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival and the wider Caribbean culture, Hennessy has introduced a new limited-edition bottle. The Hennessy VS Carnival Limited Edition bottle was unveiled with great fanfare at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, marking the first market globally to launch this special edition.

Bridging Cultures Through a Bottle

Embellished with bold blue foil elements, an iridescent sheen on the emblem, and a colorful feather motif, the bottle’s design encapsulates the Spirit of Carnival. This special edition will premiere in Trinidad and Tobago before making its way to Carnival celebrations worldwide.

A Celebration Beyond Liquor

The event was not just a product launch, but a grand spectacle featuring traditional mas characters such as the Midnight Robber and Pierrot Grenade. The Dame Lorraine, another traditional figure, is expected to make appearances throughout the Carnival season to promote the new bottle, further integrating the brand into the local culture and festivities.

Hennessy’s Integration into Caribbean Culture

Christopher De Verteuil, Division Manager of Premium Beverages at Bryden’s, expressed his admiration for Hennessy’s innovation and its successful integration into Caribbean culture. He highlighted how the brand is deeply ingrained in the local party circuit and music culture. Sabrina Celestine, Bryden’s Brand Manager for Moet Hennessy, echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the brand’s cultural significance and its connection to the festivity and community spirit of Carnival celebrations worldwide.

The launch of the Hennessy VS Carnival Limited Edition bottle is not just a product release but a tribute to the vibrant energy of Carnival and Hennessy’s longstanding relationship with Trinidad and Tobago, where it has been a business partner for over 30 years. In a world where brands strive to be culturally relevant, Hennessy stands as a testament to successful cultural integration, rooted deeply in the hearts and souls of its consumers.

0
Trinidad and Tobago
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Trinidad and Tobago

See more
54 seconds ago
JLSC Granted Permission to Appeal Ayers-Caesar Lawsuit at Privy Council
In a recent development, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) of Trinidad and Tobago has been granted permission to appeal a lawsuit involving former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar at the UK-based Privy Council. This follows the controversy surrounding Ayers-Caesar’s resignation from her subsequent appointment as a High Court Judge in 2017, which was due
JLSC Granted Permission to Appeal Ayers-Caesar Lawsuit at Privy Council
Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama
2 hours ago
Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama
Met Service Weather Bulletin: Sunny Days, Cloudy Nights, and Sea Conditions
6 hours ago
Met Service Weather Bulletin: Sunny Days, Cloudy Nights, and Sea Conditions
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
11 mins ago
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
TT-CSIRT Mourns Loss of Manager Angus Smith, a Cybersecurity Luminary
1 hour ago
TT-CSIRT Mourns Loss of Manager Angus Smith, a Cybersecurity Luminary
BP Trinidad and Tobago Sponsors 2024 Panorama Competition Amid Security Concerns
2 hours ago
BP Trinidad and Tobago Sponsors 2024 Panorama Competition Amid Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
21 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
36 seconds
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
38 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
38 seconds
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
52 seconds
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
1 min
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
2 mins
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
2 mins
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
4 mins
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app