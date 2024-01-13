Hennessy Unveils Limited-Edition Bottle in Celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival

In a vibrant celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival and the wider Caribbean culture, Hennessy has introduced a new limited-edition bottle. The Hennessy VS Carnival Limited Edition bottle was unveiled with great fanfare at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, marking the first market globally to launch this special edition.

Bridging Cultures Through a Bottle

Embellished with bold blue foil elements, an iridescent sheen on the emblem, and a colorful feather motif, the bottle’s design encapsulates the Spirit of Carnival. This special edition will premiere in Trinidad and Tobago before making its way to Carnival celebrations worldwide.

A Celebration Beyond Liquor

The event was not just a product launch, but a grand spectacle featuring traditional mas characters such as the Midnight Robber and Pierrot Grenade. The Dame Lorraine, another traditional figure, is expected to make appearances throughout the Carnival season to promote the new bottle, further integrating the brand into the local culture and festivities.

Hennessy’s Integration into Caribbean Culture

Christopher De Verteuil, Division Manager of Premium Beverages at Bryden’s, expressed his admiration for Hennessy’s innovation and its successful integration into Caribbean culture. He highlighted how the brand is deeply ingrained in the local party circuit and music culture. Sabrina Celestine, Bryden’s Brand Manager for Moet Hennessy, echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the brand’s cultural significance and its connection to the festivity and community spirit of Carnival celebrations worldwide.

The launch of the Hennessy VS Carnival Limited Edition bottle is not just a product release but a tribute to the vibrant energy of Carnival and Hennessy’s longstanding relationship with Trinidad and Tobago, where it has been a business partner for over 30 years. In a world where brands strive to be culturally relevant, Hennessy stands as a testament to successful cultural integration, rooted deeply in the hearts and souls of its consumers.