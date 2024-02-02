Frequent Power Outages in Tobago Elicit Concern from Business Community

Thursday afternoon witnessed an islandwide power outage in Tobago, causing significant disruptions in traffic and leaving businesses and residents without electricity for hours. The blackout occurred around 3 pm during the maintenance work at the Cove Power Station, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

Chain Reaction Triggered by Maintenance Fault

The outage was reportedly triggered by a fault during maintenance works, which led to the tripping of units at the Cove Power Station. This resulted in a chain reaction that affected the entire island, crippling its power supply. The T&TEC announced it would investigate the root cause of the initial fault. However, at the time of reporting, Annabelle Brasnell, the corporate communications manager, could not confirm if the investigation had commenced or address the concerns raised by the Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Concerns Over Frequent Power Outages

The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce has expressed concern over the frequency of power outages on the island. Curtis Williams, the Chairman of the island's business chamber, stressed the importance of reliability in power supply, especially during critical business hours. He called for a comprehensive explanation for the repeated power outages. Although this particular outage did not significantly disrupt businesses, the regular occurrence of such incidents is becoming a cause for worry.

Minister's Response Awaited

Efforts to reach the Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonzales, for comments on the issue have so far returned no response. As Tobago continues to grapple with the issue, the need for a resolution becomes more pressing. The island's businesses, residents, and overall economy hinge heavily on a reliable power supply, making the frequency of outages a significant concern that requires immediate attention.