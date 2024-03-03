Escalating Contempt for Court Orders Demands Action from Trinidad and Tobago's Justice System

Two weeks ago, Independent Senator Dr. Paul Richards spotlighted a concerning trend in Trinidad and Tobago's judicial system—the flagrant disregard for court protection orders, igniting public concern and prompting a deeper examination into the general contempt for court orders. Justice Frank Seepersad's remarks last year echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the frequent non-compliance with court mandates, especially in civil cases, and questioning the effectiveness of the current enforcement mechanisms.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Judicial Reform

The problem of disobeyed court orders not only undermines the authority of the courts but also leaves aggrieved parties without justice, often for extended periods. This issue, highlighted by distinguished Russell Martineau, SC, during a Law Association service award ceremony, is not just a matter for the Attorney General and Chief Justice but for the entire legal community and public. The recent push by vigilant lawyers and the Lynette Seebaran-Suite-led Law Association for more expedient probate administration shows that concerted efforts can yield swift results, suggesting a possible pathway for addressing the broader issue of court order enforcement.

Statistics and Consequences of Non-compliance

Advertisment

Senator Richards, in his motion, pointed out the significant gaps in enforcing protection orders, with around 19,078 domestic violence reports between 2000 and 2013, 75% of which involved women. Despite amendments to improve enforcement, the National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds noted that breaches continue, with 800 instances since the 2020 amendments, raising questions about the efficacy of current enforcement practices. The continuous disobedience of court orders not only mocks the court's authority but also incurs additional costs, stress, and loss of confidence in the justice system for the victims.

Exploring Solutions and Strengthening Enforcement

In light of these challenges, there is a pressing need to explore more stringent enforcement mechanisms and penalties for those who disregard court orders. The Civil Proceedings Rules (1998) provide for asset seizure and committal orders against individuals or corporations that disobey court mandates, but perhaps an increase in these punishments could foster greater compliance and respect for the judiciary. The joint efforts of the relevant joint select committee, Senator Richards, and the Law Association, in querying the Attorney General on the number of disobeyed civil court orders, mark a crucial step towards addressing this issue. It's clear that for the justice system to regain its credibility and effectiveness, a multifaceted approach involving legislative reform, judicial action, and public advocacy is essential.

As Trinidad and Tobago grapples with the challenge of enforcing court orders, the broader implications for the rule of law and public trust in the legal system are profound. Strengthening the mechanisms for enforcement and increasing the consequences for non-compliance are critical to restoring faith in the judiciary and ensuring that justice is served for all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable. The ongoing dialogue between the legal community and government officials, spurred by recent disclosures and advocacy, may well be the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the justice system.