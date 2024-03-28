Dominican NGOs Lead in Caribbean Climate Resilience at Trinidad Seminar

The recent regional seminar in Trinidad and Tobago, hosted by the United States Forest Service (USFS) under its Natural Infrastructure for Caribbean Resilience (NICaR) program, highlighted the critical role of ecosystem restoration in building climate resilience across the Caribbean. Dominica Red Cross and Anse Kouanari Tourism Association showcased their successful restoration efforts, contributing significant insights into sustainable environmental practices and disaster risk reduction strategies.

Building a Resilient Caribbean

Over the five-day event, participants from various Caribbean countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, engaged in discussions aimed at fostering resilience to climate change. The forum served as a platform for environment protection institutions and community-based organizations to share their experiences and knowledge on upland forest restoration, conservation, disaster risk reduction, and urban resilience. Highlighting the importance of local initiatives, the Dominican contingent, represented by Hihson Bogounoueau and Ken Leslie of the Dominica Red Cross, along with Malcolm Abrahams of the Anse Kouanari Tourism Association, shared their projects supported by NICaR grants.

Empowering Communities through Restoration Initiatives

One of the focal points of the seminar was the discussion on the post-hurricane disaster forest restoration efforts in the Tarreau community by the Dominica Red Cross. This initiative aimed at re-establishing the forest cover lost during Hurricane Maria, addressing not only hurricane threats but also fire hazards. Similarly, the Anse Kouanari Tourism Association's efforts in upland forest and post-disaster landscape restoration to reduce landslides in Good Hope were showcased. These projects exemplify the strategic importance of community-based actions in enhancing the region's resilience to climate extremes while preserving biodiversity.

Regional Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

The seminar also facilitated a regional exchange, allowing participants to engage in cultural exchanges and support community-led disaster risk reduction and fire prevention activities, further underscoring the seminar's role in building a collaborative Caribbean resilience framework. Participants, including the Dominican representatives, benefited from the exchange of best practices and insights into innovative solutions for ecosystem restoration and disaster preparedness, fostering a regional community dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

As the seminar concluded, the reflections from the Dominican participants underscored the transformative impact of the NICaR program in fostering a sense of regional solidarity and shared purpose among Caribbean nations. These initiatives not only contribute to the immediate enhancement of local environments but also pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable Caribbean region. The seminar, through its focus on practical solutions and collaborative efforts, has set the stage for continued dialogue and action towards combating climate change impacts in the Caribbean.